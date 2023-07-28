Bobbie Jean Scott Phipps Published 9:48 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Feb. 17, 1954 – July 25, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Bobbie Jean Scott Phipps, 69, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Bobbie was born Feb. 17, 1954, in Natchez, the daughter of Helen Griffin Scott and Tom Scott, Sr. She graduated from North Natchez Adams High School and was a retail associate. Bobbie enjoyed gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Thelma Dixon and Sybrenna Scott McBride, and brothers, Larry Scott and Tom Scott, Jr.

Bobbie leaves to cherish her memories: her daughter, Priscilla Phipps; sisters, Theresa Matthews, Diane Griffin, and Deloris Scott; grandsons, Travis Green and Christopher Green, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com