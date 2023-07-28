Crime Reports: Friday, July 28, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Alan Dean Foster, 63, 2147 Second Street, Natchez, on charges of malicious mischief: less than $1,000 and willful trespass. No bond set on either charge.

Email newsletter signup

Edward Earl Eunice, 41, Homeless, Natchez, on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Roth Hill Road.

Intelligence report on Auburn Avenue.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Malicious mischief on Watts Avenue.

Road hazard on Cornerstone Church/Trinity Episcopal School.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Old Washington Road.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Concord Avenue.

Suspicious activity on St. Charles Avenue.

Road hazard on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Garden Street.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Fatherland Road.

Intelligence report on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Glenwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Magnet School.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Reports — Monday

Accident on State Street.

Accident on Lumber Street.

Two disturbing the peace reports on Deveruex Drive.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Itasca Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Covington Road.

Suspicious activity on Somerset Drive.

Two accidents on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Triumph Lane.

Theft on Watts Avenue.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Breaking and entering on Watts Avenue.

Disturbance on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Anthony Thompson, 21, Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of accessory before the fact. Held without bond.

Tavian Williams, 24, Dolorosso Road, Woodville, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Ronald Scott Smith, 61, Traceway Drive, Natchez, on charge of burglary. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Dogwood Drive.

Accident on Elgin Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Alexander Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Theft on State Street.

Two intelligence reports on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Accident on State Street.

Property damage on Hedges Plantation Road.

Sexual assault/rape on State Street.

Juvenile problem on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Greenfield Road.

Suspicious activity on Traceway Drive.

Malicious mischief on Morgantown Road.

Theft on McHand Lane.

Traffic stop on D A Biglane Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Joseph McCoy, 57, 309 South Spruce St., cruelty to juvenile. No bond set.

Royce Craig Lanehart, 47, 125 Brookfield Drive, Natchez, domestic abuse battery by strangulation. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Sonya Robertson, 41, 100 Ladner St., Clayton, introduction of contraband, possession of schedule IV drugs and probation violation. No bond set.

Deljoaotis Javon Smith, 30, 14696 Pear Road, Innis, possession of contraband in a correctional institute and possession of a schedule I drug with intent. No bond set.

Pamelia Gayle Farrar, 53, 414 Lynn Haven Drive, Vidalia, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Robert Hudson, 65, 4001 Carter St., Vidalia, battery on a correctional facility employee (two counts) and simple escape. Bond set at $90,000.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious person on Ralphs Road.

Unwanted person on Loomis Lane.

Reports — Tuesday

Alarm at Monterey High School.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Fraud on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Louisiana 565.

Automobile accident on US 425.

Unwanted person on Loomis Lane.

Threats on Carter Street.

Criminal damage to property on Carter Street.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Carter Street.

Domestic violence on Lynn Haven Drive.

Traffic stop on Morris Road.

Domestic violence on Doty Road.

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15.

Disturbance on Cowan Street.

Alarms on Louisiana 568.

Introduction of contraband on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Wildsville Road.

Welfare check on Moose Lodge Road.

Unwanted person on Nelson Road.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 129.

Traffic stop on US 84.