Quick response from Adams County Sheriff’s Office corporal saves two lives from house fire Friday evening Published 10:52 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

NATCHEZ — Thanks to the heroic efforts of an Adams County Sheriff’s Office corporal, two lives were saved from a burning house fire early Friday evening.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Corporal Paul Rhodes removed a wheelchair bound woman and a man from 545 Old Highway 84 No. 3 today shortly after 5 p.m.

“Thanks to the efforts of Corporal Rhodes, saved two lives today,” Patten said. “He also put himself in harms way by working to battle the fire with a garden hose while the blaze grew much stronger.”

Rhodes was on patrol and closest to the burning house when E-911 dispatchers put out the call about the fire. Rhodes was the first to arrive at the scene, the sheriff said.

“It was the efforts of Rhodes and other deputies who responded that got those people to safety,” he said.

Firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department, which also fights fires in Adams County, along with volunteer officers from the Adams County Fire Service arrived and began fighting the fire. They were still on the scene several hours later, putting out hot spots, Patten said.

No other information was available about the fire on Friday night.