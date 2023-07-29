Gallery: Fellowship abounds at 33rd annual Minorville Jubilee Published 4:52 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023

NATCHEZ — The 33rd annual Minorville Jubilee drew a large crowd of children and parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and neighbors who celebrated the history of the Natchez neighborhood and each other Saturday.

Natchez Ward 4 Alderwoman Felicia Bridgewater-Irving is chairman of the event, which provided games and other activities for children, like the Natchez Fire Department’s waterfall for them to play in, and information about health and other community resources.

The upcoming Aug. 8 primary election was apparent, as numerous candidates for office manned booths and walked the crowds, introducing themselves.

Food and drinks were also plentiful.

The event began with a Freedom March at 9:30 a.m. and was followed by a Gospel Hour.