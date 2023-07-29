Gallery: Fellowship abounds at 33rd annual Minorville Jubilee
Published 4:52 pm Saturday, July 29, 2023
1 of 13
Ward 4 Alderwoman Felicia Bridgewater-Irving gets things started Saturday at the 33rd annual Minorville Jubilee. Ward 2 Alderman Billie Joe Frazier is in the foreground. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
Children enjoy face painting at Jubilee. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
Jubilee-goers take a break while waiting for speakers. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
Food was plentiful at 33rd annual Minorville Jubilee. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
Food was plentiful at 33rd annual Minorville Jubilee. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
AJFC hands out treats and information to the crowd. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
Conswella Madison, candidate for Adams County Tax Assessor, waits to talk with residents. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
Candidate for Adams County Circuit Clerk Daye Dearing campaigns at the Minorville Jubilee. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez Attorney and businessman, Tony Heidelberg, who is Adams County Prosecuting Attorney, campaigns with his wife, Terri. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
Adams County Circuit Clerk Eva Givens, far right, campaigns at the Minorville Jubilee Saturday afternoon after opening her officer from 8 a.m. to noon for absentee voting. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
Agencies provide information to community members at the Jubilee Saturday. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez Fire Department creates a waterfall to cool off children at Minorville Jubilee. (Submitted)
Natchez Fire Department creates a waterfall to cool off children at Minorville Jubilee. (Submitted)
NATCHEZ — The 33rd annual Minorville Jubilee drew a large crowd of children and parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and neighbors who celebrated the history of the Natchez neighborhood and each other Saturday.
Natchez Ward 4 Alderwoman Felicia Bridgewater-Irving is chairman of the event, which provided games and other activities for children, like the Natchez Fire Department’s waterfall for them to play in, and information about health and other community resources.
The upcoming Aug. 8 primary election was apparent, as numerous candidates for office manned booths and walked the crowds, introducing themselves.
Food and drinks were also plentiful.
The event began with a Freedom March at 9:30 a.m. and was followed by a Gospel Hour.