Carrol wins City Championship Published 6:10 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — Michael Carrol shot a final round of 68 to win the 2023 Bill McKenny Memorial City Championship Sunday. He finished four strokes in front of the runner ups Casey Ham and Griffin Agent at -4 under par.

Ham and Agent finished at even par but got to second place in different ways. After the first round, Ham was two over par and Agent was four under par. Agent shot four over par with a 75 and Ham shot two under par with a 69 to take the tie for second.

Here are the final results

Championship Flight

1st Flight

2nd Flight

3rd Flight

4th Flight