Carrol wins City Championship
Published 6:10 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023
NATCHEZ — Michael Carrol shot a final round of 68 to win the 2023 Bill McKenny Memorial City Championship Sunday. He finished four strokes in front of the runner ups Casey Ham and Griffin Agent at -4 under par.
Ham and Agent finished at even par but got to second place in different ways. After the first round, Ham was two over par and Agent was four under par. Agent shot four over par with a 75 and Ham shot two under par with a 69 to take the tie for second.
Here are the final results
Championship Flight
- Michael Carrol, -4
- Casey Ham, E
- Griffin Agent, E
- Jay Lessley, +1
- Tom Bryant, +2
- Mark Carter Jr, +3
- Pete Powell, +4
- Wesley Rogers, +7
- Trampus Butler, +8
- Keith Dallalio, +8
- Kenny Weeks, +9
- Melchior Beltzhoover, +14
- Joe Willis, +14
- Dusty Hutto, +19
1st Flight
- Dwayne Brown, +3
- Greg Brooking, +4
- Asa Phan, +13
- Neal Partrige, +14
- Dean Brown, +15
- Bubba Bruce, +16
- Jack Parker, +16
- Matthew Hall, +18
- Grant Falkenheiner, +18
- Kelly Wilson, +19
- Lucien Junkin, +19
- Malcolm Anders, +23
- Frankie Spence, +23
- Nick Nicholson, +23
- Quentin Bremenkamp, +26
2nd Flight
- Gideon Lytle, +2
- William Handjis, +12
- Dr. Jeff Anderson, +12
- Gary Farmer, +12
- Jeremy Wood, +15
- Trevor Farmer, +16
- Jacob School, +17
- Pete Powell Jr, +20
- Tee Cotton, +21
- Trevor Faust, +21
- Blaise Theard, +22
- Derrick Dungan, +24
- Stephen Michel, +27
- Robert Blackmon, +33
3rd Flight
- Cole Mosby, +18
- Landon Seyfarth, +18
- Morgan Wiggers, +19
- Doug Brown, +26
- Ben Foster, +26
- Kenneth Jenkins, +28
- Timmy Hutto, +30
- Sam Mosby, +31
- Corbin Powell, +31
- Danny Farr, +45
4th Flight
- Mike Love
- Adolph Hayes, +29
- John Michael Powell, +32
- Shannon Gay, +40
- Hagan Speed, +41
- Lloyd Gilbert, +42
- Louie Gilbert, +44
- George Hude +47
- Chuck Fields, +47
- Leo Lytle, +48
- Cleo Rice III, +63