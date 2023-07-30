Pets of the Week: Jason, Zucchini, Desoto and Heather Published 6:13 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023

1 of 4

Meet Jason, a blond Labrador mix, who is 4 months old and ready for adoption. He is fully vetted, playful and affectionate. Won’t you give him a home? Come visit Jason at the Concordia PAWS shelter daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1212 First St, Ferriday, Louisiana. A fenced yard is required to keep him safe. The Concordia PAWS shelter has play lots for a meet and greet.

This precious little pup is Zucchini. He is about 10 to 12 weeks old. Zucchini was brought in to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as a stray. He is the sweetest boy and is waiting for his furever family to come get him! If you want loyalty and adoration, Zucchini is just the pup you are looking for!

This little guy is Desoto, or as the staff at the Natchez-Adams Humane Society call him, “Mr. Personality!” He was brought to the shelter as a stray. Desoto is about 10 to 12 weeks old. He is very playful, friendly, and you can see by the expression in his face, he has tons of character! Desoto is very ready for a new family to love. Come meet Zucchini and Desoto at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Heather is a 1-year-old spayed female Shepherd mix, heartworm negative and all of her healthcare is up to date. Heather is a quiet, sweet and gentle pup that loves walks and gets along well with other dogs. She is eager to please and will work hard to make a great companion for her adopter. She is available for adoption through Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue. Please call/text 601-303-0672 to make an appointment to meet Heather.