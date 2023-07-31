Andrew Cagle Eidt Published 12:51 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

June 18, 1936 – July 27, 2023

NATCHEZ — Andrew Cagle Eidt, age 87, formerly of Natchez, MS passed away on July 27, 2023. He was a member of St. Mary’s Basilica and attended Queen of Peace while living in Olive Branch, MS. Drew loved getting to Mass early and setting out the bulletins, and getting the sanctuary prepared for worship. He was a devout Catholic and attended Cathedral School. Drew spent the majority of his life managing service departments for several dealerships across the Miss- Lou. Drew was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and most all sports but especially football and baseball. While living in Olive Branch, he also became a huge fan of the NBA team, The Memphis Grizzlies. Drew loved working in the yard and always kept it looking like a park. He also loved raising hunting dogs and had numerous lap cats.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Laura Marie who passed away in October 2016. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Hall Eidt and Edna Cagle Eidt; his two brothers, Sammuel (Sammy) Eidt, and Arthur Eidt and his sister, Delilah Beesley. Also, his best friend Sammy Dossett.

He is survived by his two daughters, Donna Camburn (Bobby), Andrea Joseph (Tommy); four grandchildren, Rachel Smith (Steven), Drew Camburn (Ashley), Steven Joseph (Brittany), Craig Joseph (Mary Frances); seven great grandchildren, Caroline and Paxton Smith, Noah and Remi Camburn, Elizabeth Kate (Libby) Joseph, Tanner and Andrew (Andy) Joseph; two sisters, Phyllis Barrett and Sue Beesley; brother-in-law, Walter Beesley; sisters-in-law, Prissy Eidt and Carolyn Eidt, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his lifelong friend, Pam Dossett.

We would like to thank the staff, the nurses, and all of the employees at Culpepper Place in Olive Branch for loving our dad and taking such good care of him to the very end. We would also like to thank Comfort Keepers for being there as well.

Services will be held at St. Mary’s Basilica in Natchez, MS on August 4, 2023, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial immediately following the service at Natchez City Cemetery. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Camburn, Drew Camburn, Tommy Joseph, Steven Joseph, Craig Joseph, and Steven Smith.

Memorial Donations may be made to Memorial Giving 502 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

or online by visiting St Jude.org Official site – Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.