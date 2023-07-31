Concordia Bank celebrates its 120 year anniversary at the Vidalia branch Published 8:57 am Monday, July 31, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Bank & Trust Celebrated its 120th anniversary on Thursday at the Vidalia branch.

The bank was chartered in 1903, then called the Bank of Vidalia. The late Judge John Dale, the patriarch of the family-owned bank, is known as the driving force behind its opening. Its first location was on the Vidalia Riverfront when Vidalia was just a small village on the Mississippi River. The bank, and much of the town, moved locations after the devastating Mississippi River flood of 1927. The new location was near the old Vidalia courthouse until 1984 when it moved to the current location on Carter Street.

As President & CEO of Concordia Bank Patrick R. Biglane and Executive Vice President of Concordia Bank Scott McLemore addressed the crowd at the celebration on Thursday evening and reflected on the past 120 years, both said they were proud the bank has been in service to their community for that long.

“It’s something that we’re proud of, to be a part of our community for 120 years,” Biglane said.

