Dennis Ray Wilson Published 12:52 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

April 10, 1957 – July 27, 2023

Services for Dennis Ray Wilson, 66, of Sicily Island, LA, who died July 27, 2023, in Sicily Island, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glen Harrigill officiating.

Burial will follow at Monclova Cemetery in Waterproof, LA, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.