Elizabeth Craig Published 7:14 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Aug. 20, 1939 – June 22, 2023

Tupelo, formerly of Natchez – Mary Elizabeth Wilson Craig passed peacefully in her sleep in her home on June 22, 2023. Born in Collins, on Aug. 20, 1939, she was the daughter of George Macon Wilson and Myra Speed Wilson. Elizabeth had a happy childhood in Collins and at the tender age of 17, she began her radiology technician career at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she crossed paths with the love of her life, Vann.

In time, their love blossomed into a beautiful union. They married and welcomed their eldest son, Mark Craig, into the world in Jackson. Later, after Vann completed his surgical residency, they embarked on a new chapter together, settling in Natchez in 1967. It was there that they embraced the joys and challenges of parenthood once again as their second son, Michael. Elizabeth devoted herself wholeheartedly to ensuring that Michael could thrive and live his best life.

Email newsletter signup

As a team, Elizabeth and her beloved son, Michael, worked tirelessly to restore numerous properties, not only in Natchez but also throughout the state. Together, they poured their hearts and souls into preserving the beauty of the past, leaving an indelible mark on the community.

Beyond her role as a dedicated wife and mother, Elizabeth possessed a remarkable talent for the art of flower arrangement. However, it was her son Michael who stood by her side, assisting her with passion and dedication. Together, they crafted countless flower arrangements for others and The Pilgrimage Garden Club. Elizabeth, Vann and Michael loved living in Natchez, and were dedicated to the restoration and preservation of its history.

Throughout their 60-year-long marriage, Elizabeth and her loving husband worked hand in hand, leaving a lasting legacy through their restoration projects. Their commitment to preserving the architectural heritage of Natchez and the state will forever be remembered.

Her unwavering faith led her to become an active member and avid volunteer at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church. Elizabeth truly had a servant’s heart. She gave generously of her time and energy, selflessly serving those in need. Her commitment to her faith and community was truly exemplary.

Elizabeth leaves behind her beloved husband, H. Vann Craig; and her children, Mark Harris Craig and Michael Chandler Craig. She was blessed with the joy of being a grandmother to James Landon Craig, Shelby Scally Craig and her husband, Braeden, David Chandler Craig, and Mihailo Nikolic.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Myra and George Wilson. Elizabeth’s only brother, Lawrence Macon Wilson joined her in heaven on the same day that she passed.

In remembrance of Elizabeth’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the youth ministry at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 862, Natchez, MS 39121 or Adams County Humane Society, PO Box 549, Natchez, MS 39120.

Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be mailed to Accent Plastic Surgery, 2147 Southridge Drive Tupelo, MS 39120 or shared online at PeguesFuneralHome.com.