GALLERY: Revived Natchez Food and Wine Festival kicks off with ‘Tastings Along the River’ Published 7:05 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

1 of 22

NATCHEZ — A packed house with hundreds of people attended the first event of the Natchez Food and Wine Festival, “Tastings Along the River,” on Friday night at the Natchez Convention Center.

Famed New Orleans Chef and Restaurateur Dickie Brennan served as the master of ceremonies.

Other featured guests included Bridget Lancaster, executive editorial director for America’s Test Kitchen; Liz Williams, founder of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum and of the National Food & Beverage Foundation; Chef Matt Haines, author of “The Big Book of King Cake”; and 25 notable chefs from Natchez and throughout the region.

Email newsletter signup

The Food and Wine Festival had been a popular Natchez event for several years, last held here in 2018. The Natchez Adams Chamber of Commerce took on the task of recreating it this year in partnership with Visit Natchez and Visit Mississippi and other sponsors.

Half of Friday night’s proceeds from Tastings Along the River will go to benefit the Natchez Stewpot.

The gallery above includes scenes from the festivities.