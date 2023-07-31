Green Wave open season with win, face Oak Forest tonight Published 3:29 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

CENTREVILLE — Cathedral High School’s varsity softball team started the 2023 season on the

right note as the Lady Green Wave defeated the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers 13-2 in six

innings last Friday afternoon.

Cathedral’s bats were just as hot as the temperature was as the Lady Green Wave pounded out

16 hits. Six players had at least two base hits, with Kinslee Young having the biggest hit with a

two-run home run in the top of the second inning. Young went 2-for-4 with a double and the

home run.

The Lady Green Wave was led by Marlie Hargon, who was 2-for-2, Madelyn Fielder, who went

4-for-5 with a double, and KG Fisher, who went 3-for-4 with a double. Olivia Navarro was 2-for-

4 with a double while EC Lewis was 2-for-3.

Email newsletter signup

“I thought we swung the bats really well throughout the order, one through nine,” Cathedral

head coach Craig Beelsey said. “Our defense played well throughout the game. It was good for

us to get that game in last Friday against Centreville.”

Cathedral took control of the game early thanks to five runs in the top of the first inning.

Young’s home run an inning later made it 7-0. The Lady Green Wave scored two runs each in

the top of the third and fourth innings to go ahead 11-0 before the Lady Tigers finally got on the

scoreboard.

Lily Crum got the start for Cathedral on the mound and, for the most part, was sensational. She

went four innings and allowed two runs, both of the earned, on four hits with eight strikeouts

and four walks to pick up the win.

After pitching three shutout innings, Crum ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth inning

and Centreville Academy was able to score what turned out to be its only two runs off of her.

Once she finished off the Lady Tigers and got out of that frame, Navarro came on relief for the

final two innings.

“I thought the both did well. We struggled a bit in that fourth inning when they scored those

two runs. But other than that, she (Crum) did well,” Beesley said. “(Navarro) came in and was

ahead of the count most of the night. She threw strikes and the defense played well. She got

some quick outs in those last two innings.”

Cathedral scored its final two runs of the game in the top of the sixth inning for a 13-2

advantage and Navarro put an end to the game a little early by shutting out Centreville in the

bottom of the sixth.

Navarro allowed just two hits, walked none, and struck out two in her two innings of relief.

Beesley said that Monday night would be another big test for Crum when the Lady Green Wave

(1-0) played host to Oak Forest Academy at 6:15 p.m., which followed the varsity game at 5

p.m.

“We have a big test (Monday) night and (Tuesday) night with two of our five games this week.

We host Oak Forest and then we play at Silliman,” Beesley said. “Those will be two big games

for us.”

Cathedral then traveled to Clinton, La. to take on Silliman Institute to take on the Lady Wildcats

with the JV game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:15 p.m.

Centreville Academy traveled to Franklinton, La. to take on Bowling Green School on Monday

with the JV game at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:15 p.m. Then the Lady Tigers stayed on

the road, this time to Winnsboro, La. to take on Franklin Academy with the JV game at 4 p.m.,

followed by the varsity game at 5:30 p.m.