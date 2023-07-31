John Johnson Sr. Published 12:54 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Aug. 13, 1948 – July 26, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for John Johnson, Sr., 74, of Natchez, who passed away on July 26, 2023, at his residence, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Zion Mount Baptist Church with Pastor John Hawkins officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, from 6 until 2 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the service time at the church.

John was born on Aug. 13, 1948, in Natchez, MS, to John Johnson and Mary Prater Skipper.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Johnny McFolling and John Robert Johnson, Jr., and three sisters, Ceola Johnson, Shirley Robertson, and Angela Robertson.

John leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Leatha Mae Stewart Johnson; children, Tarsar (Kelvin) Johnson Barber, Tounia (Joe) Johnson, and John Johnson, Jr.; four grandchildren, Casey (Alexis) Barber, Kelvin C. (Jazmin) Barber, Jr., Montay (Oricca) White, Aariq White; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Edith Mae Logan, Anita McMorris, and Deloris Robertson; eight brothers, Tommy Hardin, Al J. Johnson, Larry Johnson, Arthur Johnson, Albert Johnson, Louis Johnson, Alec Robertson, and John Robertson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

