Natchez native Janice Guido earns major award from Hancock Chamber of Commerce

BAY ST. LOUIS — Natchez native Janice Guido was named the 2023 Jody Compretta Person of Passion at the Hancock Chamber of Commerce’s annual business meeting, “Business Over Brunch” on July 28.

This is the premier event for information sharing among the major partners in Hancock County, including the Hancock Chamber of Commerce, the Hancock County Community Development Foundation, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and the Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission.

The highlight of Business Over Brunch is always the presentation of this prestigious award, which goes to someone who shows exemplary leadership in the community.

“Janice is so deserving of this award,” said Hancock Chamber Executive Director Tish Williams. “She has made her mark on this community not only as a business owner, but as a leader in its development. She has worked tirelessly to advance Hancock County as a standout destination for tourism, new residents and new businesses. We are immensely grateful for her leadership and dedication.”

Following three decades in the tourism industry, Janice made her dream come true years ago when she opened her retail shop, Bay Life Gifts — first on Main Street and now at Century Hall. It was not long before she put her expertise to work for Hancock County. In 2016-2017, she served as president of the Old Town Merchants, focusing on limiting street vendors, and improving marketing. Never one to take the spotlight, she is a strong advocate for small town retailers.

She gives credit to those who face the daily financial challenges brought on by unexpected disasters, yet graciously supporting local causes and helping visitors find their way around town. She served two years on the board of The Arts and later was tapped to serve on the Chamber board, representing the organization on the Hancock County Tourism Bureau.

While growing up in Natchez as a protégé to her beloved father, she developed a passion for real estate development. As a tribute to him, she took on another role for the Chamber as co-chair of the Chamber’s Parade of Homes, showcasing 70 homes to more than 1,000 prospects from eight states to drive $27.9 million in real estate sales.

Janice is currently a member of the Chamber Board, serving as liaison to the Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission and an active member of the Partners for Stennis & Michoud Board.

She is also spearheading the inaugural NASA Stennis Space Day in the Bay, which will be held on Nov. 11 at the Historic Hancock County Courthouse.