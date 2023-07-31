Rose Mary Meador Foley Published 7:10 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Nov. 30, 1930 – July 30, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Rose Mary Meador Foley, 92, who died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Franklin County Memorial Hospital, will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidalia on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Foley was born Nov. 30, 1930. She spent her entire life as a devoted and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Joseph Meador; and brother, Louis William Meador. Also, husband, Robert “Bob” Foley, Sr. and son, Robert “Bob” Foley, Jr.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan Moore and husband, John, Rose Mary Weadock and husband, Ashley, and son, Glenn Foley; nine grandchildren, Glenn Foley, Jr., Chandler Foley, Jessica Moore, Philip Moore, Alex Weadock, Ethan Weadock, Cameron Foley, Madelin Foley, and Dylan Foley; and three great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be John Moore, Philip Moore, Glenn Foley, Jr., Griffin Foley, Ethan Weadock, and Alex Weadock.

Special thanks to caregivers Rose Williams, Flora Burns, and Rose Chatman, the staff of Meadville Convalescence and Franklin County Memorial Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.