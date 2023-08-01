Concordia Parish arrests man for alleged use of fake accounts to lure minors for sex

Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit aided in the arrest of a 39-year-old man who allegedly used fake social media accounts to lure in minors.

Lipscomb

CPSO opened an investigation into the man, identified as Joshua J. Lipscomb of Clarks, on July 28 after he allegedly communicated online with someone who he believed to be a minor, according to a news release.

During the conversations, the subject messaged from two separate accounts while using a false name and then began requesting that the minor transmit sexually explicit photos to him.

He was positively identified and an arrest warrant was issued by CPSO.

Lipscomb was taken into custody without incident on Sunday by the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He had been charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

