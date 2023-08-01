Rena Aline McGarry Published 12:04 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

June 3, 1952 – July 28, 2023

The memorial service for Rena Aline McGarry will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Riverwood Family.

Mrs. McGarry, 71, of McCall Creek, died July 28, 2023. She was born in Natchez, MS, June 3, 1952, to Gordon Malcom McGarry and Essie Mae Ivey McGarry.

She was an avid hunter and loved spending time with family and friends outdoors. She was very active in the recovery community and helped those with addictions to find sobriety. As a nurse, she worked at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and St. Dominics in Critical Care Intensive Care and the Emergency Room.

Later in life, she retired to McCall Creek, Mississippi, to live near her grandchildren, Gabriel and Reagan Bush, where she watched them grow into responsible young adults.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her children, Matthew Bush (Chad Hickerson) of Corinth, MS and Jason Bush (Anita) of McCall Creek, MS; brothers and sisters, Mary Juanita Jordan of Brookhaven, MS, Gordon Malcom McGarry, Jr. of Fayette, MS, and Rebecca Ivey Rushing of McCall Creek, MS; her two grandchildren; as well as her childhood friend, Martin Lias of Jackson, MS, cousin Allene Noble of St. Francisville, LA, and other loving family members and friends.