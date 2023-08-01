Two dead after Clayton shooting Published 11:16 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

CLAYTON, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to what appears to have been a murder suicide Saturday afternoon in Clayton.

CPSO received a 911 call on Saturday, July 29 at approximately 3:40 p.m. stating that a shooting had occurred at 141 Dianne Street in Clayton.

The caller advised that two people were suffering from gunshot wounds at the residence. The two were later identified as Latiffany S. Anderson, 35 and Deandra J. Griffin, 24.

Email newsletter signup

Investigators determined that Griffin, Anderson and a child were together in a vehicle headed to a store in Clayton when the couple began arguing.

Griffin drove across the bridge in Clayton into Catahoula Parish and pulled out a firearm and shot Anderson.

Griffin then drove back to 141 Dianne Street in Clayton, got out of the vehicle and shot himself.

Both Anderson and Griffin were pronounced dead on the scene.