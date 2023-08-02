ACCS opens week with back-to-back wins Published 11:08 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

NATCHEZ — Mia Drane bounced back from a rough outing last Friday afternoon at Bowling Green School with two solid outings at home earlier this week in leading the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels to their first two wins of the season.

ACCS 14, Central Hinds Academy 0 (Tues. afternoon; 4 innings)

NATCHEZ — Last Tuesday afternoon, Drane allowed just one hit, struck out four batters, and walked none as the ACCS Lady Rebels needed just four innings to take of the Central Hinds Academy Lady Cougars 14-0.

As for how Drane is doing so far this season, Lady Rebels first-year head coach Savannah Buck said, “I started her last Friday at Bowling Green (School). She struggled with her mechanical issues. Sunday we had practice and we fixed those things. I think she came back really strong (against WCCA and Central Hinds).

“She’s a fairly new pitcher. She just started pitching last year. I think she’s going to be really strong for us.”

ACCS (2-1) doesn’t play again until Saturday at the Cathedral Tournament. The Lady Rebels take on Centreville Academy at 9:30 a.m. and Franklin Academy at 1:30 p.m.

Buck said despite the season-opening loss at Bowling Green last Friday, she has a positive outlook on how the Lady Rebels will be as the season moves along.

“I think they’re looking good. They have a lot to work on. I’m proud of their progress right now,” Buck said. “As we keep going, I think we’re going to get better. As they learn from me and I learn from them, it’s only going to get better. Three games in, I think we’re doing good.”

ACCS 6, WCCA 3 (Mon. afternoon)

NATCHEZ — Wilkinson County Christian Academy proved to be a tougher opponent than perhaps Adams County Christian School expected, but the Lady Rebels were able to hold on for a 6-3 win over the Lady Rams last Monday afternoon.

Drane pitched all seven innings for the Lady Rebels. She allowed three runs, only one of them earned, on four hits with six strikeouts and just two walks.