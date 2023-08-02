Cathedral rallies to upset Silliman, bounce back from tough loss to Oak Forest Published 1:10 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

CLINTON, La. — Marlie Hargon pitched a complete game and scattered seven hits while Lily Crum had two big extra-base hits for Cathedral High School as the Lady Green Wave stunned the Silliman Institute Lady Wildcats 11-9 in eight innings last Tuesday afternoon.

Marlie Hargon was the winning pitcher despite giving up nine runs, six of them earned, walking four batters, striking out only two batter and hitting one batter.

“Marlie had a great game for us in the circle going eight innings, a complete game. It was a good win for us,” Lady Green Wave head coach Craig Beesley said. “I thought we hit the ball extremely well.”

Crum came to the rescue for the Lady Green Wave with a two-RBI double in the top of the sixth inning and a two-RBI triple during a three-run rally in the top of the eighth inning to give them an 11-8 lead. Silliman managed just one run against Marlie Hargon in the bottom of the eighth.

As a team, Cathedral finished with 15 base hits to offset three errors and a six-run rally by the Lady Wildcats in the bottom of the third inning to give them a 7-6 lead.

Not long before that, Liza Gregg hit a two-run home run for the Lady Green Wave in the top of the third inning that pushed their lead to 6-1. Gregg finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Hannah Hargon also went 3-for-4 at the plate. Gregg was 3-for-5 with one RBI and four runs scored. Crum was 2-for-5 with her four RBIs and Madelyn Fielder was 2-for-5 with one run scored.

“I thought we hit the ball extremely well. Liza had a big two-run home run for us in the top of the third. Lily had a two-RBI double in the sixth and a two-RBI triple in the eighth,” Beesley said.

Cathedral (2-1) traveled to Vicksburg to take on Porter’s Chapel Academy with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:15 p.m.

Oak Forest Academy 7, Cathedral 4 (Mon. afternoon)

NATCHEZ — Lily Crum had an up-and-down performance on the mound for Cathedral in the Lady Green Wave’s 7-4 home loss to the defending MAIS Class 5A South State Champion Oak Forest Academy Lady Yellow Jackets last Monday afternoon.

Crum went six and two-thirds innings and gave up seven runs, all of them earned. She held Oak Forest to just six hits and struck out 12 batters. That was the good news. The bad news — she walked nine batters.

Oak Forest rallied from a 4-3 deficit thanks to a four-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to give the still-undefeated Lady Yellow Jackets the lead for good.

“I thought we played two good games this week,” Beesley said. “We didn’t pull it out Monday night, but we played well. (Tuesday) night we had another good performance and came out with the win.”

Cathedral out-hit Oak Forest nine to six and was led at the plate by Liza Gregg, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Madelyn Fielder was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and KG Fisher was 2-for-4 with one run scored.

The Lady Green Wave jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and then used a two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-3 lead before the Lady Green Wave got the better of them in the top of the seventh.

“We just weren’t able to hold on to the lead late in the game. We gave up four runs in the last inning. We wore down late in the game. The heat got to us,” Beesley said.