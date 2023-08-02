Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 Published 4:40 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 21-27:

Reece Franklin Tyler charged with possession of a controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

David Mitchell charged with possession of a weapon by felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 21-27:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 26:

Walter Earl Campbell, 61, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Alan Foster, 63, pleaded guilty to trespassing. Sentenced to 180 days in jail. Banned from premises of Natchez Ford. Fine set at $748.75.

Monica Andrea Hennessy, 48, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $773.75.

Tremaine Mitchell, 33, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 30 days with 21 days suspended. Nine days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Jadarrius Lamon Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Dustin Allen Sylvester, 35, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Kimberly Lashea Watkins, 29, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 180 days suspended. Fine set at S1,248.75.

Donald Joseph Brooks, 51, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Darrell Lavon Winston, 46, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 90 days with 88 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Darrell Winston, 46, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, July 27:

Reondrick Lewis, 29, Ferriday, five days default for no driver’s license in possession.

Tammy T. Roth, 53, Vidalia, five days default for no motor vehicle insurance, no liability insurance and driving under suspension.

Albert Lewis, 59, Ferriday, sentenced to six months suspended, 30 days default for cruelty to animals.

Wednesday, July 26:

Latasha Butler, 42, Ferriday, four days for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.