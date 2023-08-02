Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 Published 4:39 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Adams County

July 21-27

Civil suits:

Estate of Mary Isaac Pearl White.

Estate of Evelyn Marie Gremillion Fairbanks.

Estate of Richard M. Durkin Jr.

Estate of Jessie Williams.

Estate of William Lance Ennis.

Estate of Betty Joyce Morris.

Estate of Dollie Pearl Johnson.

Estate of Adolph John Johnson.

Divorces:

Lacey Handjis v. Russell Handjis.

Charlotte Hennington v. Jason Hennington.

Marriage license applications:

Robert Edmond Erwin, 61, Jefferson, Ark. to Karen Sheree Dear (Hammons), 60, West Monroe, La.

Kenneth Alan Rollins Jr., 35, Roxie to Samantha Diane Green (Baker), 32, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

July 20-26

Clifford A. Cox to Taylor Wade Brantley and Chandler Russ Brantley, lot 1 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Taylor Wade Brantley to Annie Russ, lot 40 The Hills Subdivision.

Lisa Mayberry Johnson to Lisa Mayberry Johnson and Minnie Mayberry, lot 1 of Block No. “A” Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Cong Nguyen to Avis Robinson and Farell Robinson, lot 7 of a re-survey of lots 7, 8, and 9 Glendale Subdivision.

Hardin Holdings, LLC to A. Vidal Davis, a 230.00 acre portion of lot 1 Travelers Rest.

Robert L. Nunnery to Robert Christopher Nunnery, lots 24 and 25 of the Addition to Ridgeland Lots.

Vernica Michelle Yearby to Edith Turner Jackson, lot 7 Parkland Subdivision.

Mortgages:

July 20-26

Chandler Brantley and Taylor Wade Brantley to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 1 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Annie Russ to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 40 The Hills Subdivision.

Kelshundra Frye to Fidelity Bank, lot 10 The Trees Subdivision (Second Development).

Avis Robinson and Farell Robinson to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 7 of a re-survey of lots 7, 8, and 9 Glendale Subdivision.

Lisa V. Miller and Patrick L. Miller to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land being on the southeasterly corner of North Union Street and Oak Street.

Gulf South Holdings, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 5, Portion of L’Langolan.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, July 27

Civil cases:

Mendelson Law Firm v. Djuana Noble.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Jeremy Watkins.

Stonehurst Arms v. Lauren Hauer.

Camelot Apartments/Brandy Andrews v. Ryan Hollingshead.

Yolanda Lyles v. Katisha Lewis.

Ruth Smith v. Michael Smith.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Darrion Walker.