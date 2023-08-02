Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Don Ray Barnes, 23, 81 Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of marijuana with intent to sell less than 30 grams, controlled substance; Schedule III and IV, and disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set on any of the charges.

Darrian Anthony Jones, 32, 91 East Franklin Street, Natchez, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon and motor vehicle: improper driver’s license/expired driver’s license. No bond set on either charge.

Casey Lanice Holomon, 43, 482 Stephen Road, Vidalia, La., on charges of possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine and contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine charge. Bond set at $1,000.00 on contempt of court – failure to appear charge.

Christopher Benard Gales, 47, 108 Mimosa Drive, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Jeremy Demetrie Smith, 26, 144 Mount Carmel Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

James Creighton McCall, 28, Old U.S. Highway No. 2, Natchez, on charge of receiving stolen property. Released on $2,500 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Jacelyn Arceneaux, 19, Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Anderson Charles Tenner, 40, Coral Avenue, Natchez, on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. Held without bond.

Lily Vogt, 36, Knotts Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Johnny Yearby, 48, Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charges of robbery, kidnapping, and credit card fraud. Released without bond.

Reports — Monday

Missing person on Old Meadow Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Theft on Magnolia Acres Road.

Theft on King Circle.

Disturbance on Mazique Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 2.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Dog problem on Case Street.

Disturbance on Redd Loop Road.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Loose livestock on Miracle Road.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Phillip West Road.

Threats on Kaiser Lake Road.

Civil matter on Front Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Fire on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Traffic stop at Burger King.

Traffic stop on Hensley Road.

Accident on Jack Kelly Road.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Joshua Lipscomb, 39, 914 Silk St., Clarks La., computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond set.

Beatrice Robinson, 34, Ferriday, cruelty to juveniles. Bond set at $2,500.

Richie Norris, 34, Vidalia, attempted introduction of contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy to possess contraband. Bond set at $32,500.

Reports — Monday

Alarms on Black Bayou Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 565.

Introducing contraband on Louisiana 15.

Automobile accident on Logan Sewell Drive.

Nuisance animals on Lee Tyler Road.

Fire on Lower Levee Road.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Cottondale Court.

Nuisance animals on Concordia Park Drive.

Public assistance on Doty Road.

Threats on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 566.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Unwanted person on Smart Lane.

Theft on Doyle Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 565.

Reports — Sunday

Computer solicitation of a minor on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Carolina Avenue.

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Raymond Cooper Drive.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Computer solicitation of a minor on Carter Street.

Theft on Shady Acres Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Disturbance on Ron Road.

Disturbance on Doyle Road.

Reports — Saturday

Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Criminal trespass on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 568.

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15.

Disturbance on Louisiana 565.

Accident on US 425.

Traffic stops on Louisiana 129.

Reports — Friday

Automobile accident on Persimmon Mill Road.

Criminal trespass on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive.

Suspicious person on Riverfront.

Automobile accident on Vaughn Road.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Brock Scott, 43, 404 Maple St., Vidalia, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, flight from an officer, public intimidation, driving under suspension, driving while intoxicated first offense, and speeding. No bond set.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Jermaine Griggs, 22, 113 Peach St., Ridgecrest, aggravated assault with a firearm (five counts), illegal use of weapons. No bond set.