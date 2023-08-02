PHOTO GALLERY: Natchez students hard at work on first day back to school
Published 10:51 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Natchez Adams School District students were already hard at work getting the refresher course and growing accustomed to new classrooms on Tuesday during their first day of school.
At McLaurin Elementary School unscramble sentences on a worksheet for their first lesson of the new school year on grammar. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat
Kindergarten teacher Ms. Carla B. Irving directs Eva Brown to her seat where Mrs. Lakenya Montgomery waits for her on Tuesday. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Top row from left, principal Toni Martin, Shalanda White and Eric Smith welcome new students on the first day of school at McLaurin Elementary. Bottom row from left is Eva Brown, Raegan Letcher, Ah’mod Green and Carmello Shelly. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Students give a thumbs up to show they’re ready to learn.(Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
McLaurin Elementary kindergarten students Kensley Jackson, Ah’mod Green, Carmello Shelly and Eva Brown listen intently to their teacher’s instruction. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)