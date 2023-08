Clarence Singleton Jr. Published 12:11 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

Feb. 5, 1943 – July 29, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Clarence “Boocat” Singleton Jr. will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at St. Mary Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home. A visitation will be held in the chapel Monday, August 7, 2023, from 4 until 5 p.m.