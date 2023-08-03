Donald Tyler Published 12:25 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

June 3, 1952 – July 28, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Donald Tyler, 71, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cannonsburg with Pastor Stanford Cruel officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Donald was born June 3, 1952, in Jefferson County, the son of Laura Gamble Tyler and Juanita Tyler, Jr. He was a graduate of Alcorn State University and was a retired security officer. Mr. Tyler was a member of St. Mariah Missionary Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Donald leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Julia Tyler; sons, Jamaah Tyler (Farrah), Jeremy Butler, Markerius Jackson, and Montrell Jackson; daughters, Kellie Tyler, Crista Jones, and Romander Griffin (Reginald); sister, Almeta Dorsey; brothers, Alfred Tyler (Ida Mae), Leroy Tyler (Bessie), Napoleon Tyler (fiancé Patricia), Larry Tyler (Rose) and Rev. John Tyler (Flora); seven grandsons, four granddaughters, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com