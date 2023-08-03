Joan Alsup Lee Published 12:20 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

March 26, 1931 – July 19, 2023

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS – Joan Alsup Lee, age 92, of Ocean Springs, MS passed on to her Lord on July 19, 2023, in Ridgeland, MS. She was born March 26, 1931, in Vicksburg, MS as the only child of Jessie Robert Alsup and Rena Olivia Elliott of Utica, MS.

Joan graduated from Utica High School in 1949. Later she attended The Diploma School of Nursing at Lutheran Hospital in Vicksburg, MS where she graduated as a Registered Nurse 1952. She continued her studies and practical training at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, IL. In 1960, Joan helped open Jefferson Davis Memorial Hospital in Natchez, MS as an operating room nurse and in 1971 she left as Director of Nursing. After relocating to Ocean Springs, MS, she served as an O.R. nurse at the Veteran’s Hospital in Biloxi, MS until her retirement. In her early nursing career, Joan was active with the MS State Board of Nursing and served as State Director. She was member of First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs, MS. She was also a member of Biloxi Chapter, MSDAR, Eastern Star, and Jackson County Republican Women’s Club. After retirement, she joined her husband of 51 years with breeding and racing thoroughbred horses as members of the Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Assn. and Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners’ Assn.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Adrian Gordon Lee, Sr.; and son, Adrian Gordon Lee, Jr.

Survivors include her daughters, Charmaine Lee Brown (Timothy ) of Madison, MS and Carolyn Lee Tillinghast of Saucier, MS; grandsons, Brandon Louis Brown (Christi) of Madison, MS and Ryan Lee Brown (Sara) of Madison, MS; granddaughters, Britney Elliott Lee of Katy, TX and Rena Olivia Bradley (George III) of Carencro, LA; great-grandchildren, Adeline Renee Brown, Levi Ryan Brown, and Rhett Lee Brown of Madison, MS; step great-grandchildren, Davis Havens, Lulu Gussio, Camp Gussio, and Betty Gussio of Madison, MS. She is also survived by her in-laws, nieces, and nephews from her husband’s side whom she was incredibly close to and enjoyed spending time with at their family gatherings. Joan was an avid caregiver for her cats that she acquired through the years. She is survived by “Colonel Lee”, who was her constant companion.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2pm. at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Ocean Springs, MS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 602 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs, MS or to a charity of your choice.

Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joan Alsup Lee.