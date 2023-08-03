Man wanted in connection to December shooting in Ferriday arrested Published 4:38 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — This week, Ferriday police arrested a man who allegedly fled the scene of a gunfight last December in the area of Alabama Avenue at Eighth Street.

Jermaine Griggs, 22, of Ridgecrest, was arrested Monday on five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons. He was booked into the Concordia Parish Jail on Monday, where he was detained without bond.

Ferriday Police Chief Sam King said two groups of individuals having a confrontation began shooting at each other on Dec. 27, 2022, and Griggs was among them but fled the scene before police could catch him.

“We had been looking for him and got a chance to come across him,” he said.

No injuries were reported from the incident, but vehicles were damaged in the vicinity, King added.

Four or five juveniles were taken into custody that same night. Names were not released due to their ages.

Police later obtained an arrest warrant for Griggs.

“Just know, we’re continuing to fight the crime in Ferriday and we want to thank those folks that helped us,” King said.