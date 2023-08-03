New court dates set for former deputies Published 4:40 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A tentative trial date of Nov. 13 was given to a former Concordia Parish deputy accused of indecent conduct with juveniles, malfeasance in office and introducing drugs and contraband into a jail after he refused an offer of 20 years in the department of corrections.

Anthony “Tony” Godbold has maintained a “not guilty” plea to all charges, including five counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile; three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles; malfeasance in office; introducing contraband in a parish jail; and possession of schedule I, schedule II and Schedule III controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Another ex-deputy, John William Cowan was charged by the Attorney General’s Office around the same time as Godbold with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles and obstruction of justice.

Email newsletter signup

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of crimes against minors in December 2022 and turned over the investigation to the Attorney General’s Office because both men were formerly employed by CPSO as deputies.

Godbold was released from his law enforcement duties at Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office last fall when he was arrested for introducing contraband into the jail and malfeasance in office. Cowan was no longer working at CPSO when he was arrested in March of 2023.

A pre-trial conference for Godbold and Cowan has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 27 with Seventh Judicial District Court Judge John Reeves overseeing court proceedings.