Tyrone D. Gooseberry Sr. Published 12:15 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

June 30, 1972 – July 24, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyrone D. Gooseberry, Sr. will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home, with Bishop Dr. J. L. Hammitte officiating. A visitation will be held in the funeral home chapel Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m.