UPDATE: 2 people airlifted, 2 more went to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Ridgecrest Published 8:29 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

RIDGECREST, La. — A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 84 in Ridgecrest resulted in two people being airlifted to Rapides Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and an infant and driver being transported to Trinity Medical Center, authorities said.

At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, one vehicle was traveling west on U.S. 84 carrying the driver, a juvenile and an infant and stopped in the left lane to make a left turn when another vehicle collided with them from behind.

The vehicle was then thrown into the eastbound lane, where it was then struck by an eastbound truck.

The driver of the eastbound truck and the infant were both transported to the nearby Trinity Medical Center to be checked for injuries, while the two front-seat occupants of the car that was struck were airlifted to Rapides. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.