William Lance Ennis Published 12:17 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

May 15, 1945 – June 25, 2023

NATCHEZ – A memorial Eucharistic service for William Lance “Bill” Ennis will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Natchez, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, with the Rev. Ken Ritter and the Rev. Kenneth Kesselus officiating.

A visitation in the Rectors Room of Kuehnle Hall will be held from 9 until 10:30 a.m.

Email newsletter signup

Following the service, a reception in celebration of Bill’s life will be hosted by a group of his friends at Ravenna, # 8 Ravenna Lane, home of Carl and Mary Beth Beasley.

Honorary pallbearers are Todd Arendell, Evan Arendell, Adam Arendell, Bobby Clark, Boyd Clark, Doug Messer, and Matt Norris.

Bill moved to Natchez in June 2021 and set about enhancing the historic downtown home Rip Rap, where he lived with his spouse, Dan Hays-Clark.

He was appointed to and served as vice-chairman of the Natchez Planning Commission. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and the church’s chancel choir. He was also a board member of the Pilgrimage Garden Club and Musical Arts League and a member of the Natchez Historical Society, Historic Natchez Foundation, and Krewe of Phoenix.

Bill’s four major loves were his spouse; his brood of dogs, of which he always had several; The University of Texas, especially football, rarely missing a game; and his many dear friends.

Bill is survived by his spouse of 39 years, Dan Hays-Clark; his nieces, Victoria Bridges, Meg Powell, Erin Arendell, and Anna Arendell; and his nephews, Michael Ennis, Patrick Ennis, Todd Arendell, Evan Arendell, and Adam Arendell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reginald William Ennis and Gertrude Atwell Waggener Ennis; his brothers, Reginald Ennis, and Frank Ennis; and his sister-in-law, Vicki Ennis.

Bill believed in tradition and had his boundaries, but he was also known for his warm smile, infectious laugh, his polite manners, and his ability to make people know they were special.

As Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said, “Bill was and will always be an honorable man in our hearts.”

Memorial donations may be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church’s Pipe Organ Restoration Fund, 305 S. Commerce St., Natchez, MS 39120, or to Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, P.O. Box 549, Natchez, MS 39121.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.