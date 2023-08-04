Centreville man will spend more than decade in jail for distributing fentanyl Published 1:59 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

A Centreville man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Phillip Montgomery, 41, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court records, in late 2021, the DEA conducted an investigation involving a large drug organization trafficking large quantities of fentanyl in Moss Point, Mississippi. The investigation revealed that individuals were selling fentanyl that was brought to them by Phillip Montgomery. Montgomery admitted in court to bringing 3 kilograms of fentanyl into Jackson County and furnishing it to the individuals involved in the drug trafficking organization in Moss Point.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.