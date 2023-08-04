Crime Reports: Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Jose Guadalupe Zapien, 26, 348 Gray Street, Pair, Texas, on charges of accessory after the face, aggravated assault, and hindering prosecution – 1st degree. No bond set on any of the charges.

Reports — Wednesday

Shots fired on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Maple Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Overpass.

Traffic stop on Turning Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on North Shields Lane.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Assisting other agency on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Hit and run on Lower Woodville Road.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Aggravated assault on Old Devereux Road.

Suspicious activity on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

911 Hangup on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Two property damage reports on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Watts Avenue.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Hit and run on Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Reports — Sunday, July 30

False alarm on Northgate Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Covington Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Reynolds Street.

Intelligence report on Mount Carmel Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on Martins Lane.

Traffic stop at Dollar Tree.

Traffic stop at McLaurin Elementary School.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Saturday, July 29

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on North Commerce Street.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Malicious mischief on Ram Circle.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Simple assault on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two aggravated assaults on Old Washington Road.

Illegal dumping on McIntyre Road.

Hit and run on Margaret Avenue.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Reports — Friday, July 28

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on South Commerce Street.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Magnet School.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop at McDonald’s.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Kendall Wayne Christmas, 41, Old Horseshoe Lane, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violations. Released without bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Edward Lee Bacon, 62, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI refusal. Released on $500.00 bond.

Scott Irwin, 46, Angie Lane, on charge of sexual battery. Held on $100,000 bond.

Cornelious Luther Tolbert, 50, St. Catherine Street, Natchez, on charge of DUI. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Stephanie Marie Colenburg, 42, Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charges of running a red light, no driver’s license, and no insurance. Released on $811.00 bond.

Laura Aileen Middleton, 32, Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Devonta Devell Perry, 31, Otis Redding Drive, Natchez, on charge of burglary; all but dwelling. Held on $15,000 bond.

Clarence Pettis, 56, John R. Junkin Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held on $10,000 bond on that charge.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Three traffic stops on U.S. 84.

Two traffic stops on Duck Pond Road.

False alarm on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Warrant/affidavit on Angie Lane.

Accident on Hutchins Landing Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Accident on North Sunflower Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Trespassing on Cloverdale Road.

Two traffic stops on Providence Road.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Beaumont Street.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Tubman Circle.

Burglary on Carthage Point Road.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Illegal dumping on Morgantown Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Southwind Road.

Dog problem on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Juvenile problem on Phillip West Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Lotus Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Trespassing on Cloverdale Road.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on Old Providence Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Tameka Carter, 40, 905 Alabama Ave., Ferriday, probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Chase Duhon, 23, 7714 Admiral Doyle Drive., Jeanerette, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond set.

Javonte Vency, 25, 26356 Louisiana 15, introducing contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Civil matter on Weaver Street.

Theft on Rabb Road.

Attempted break in on Adams Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 15.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 566.

Theft on Robbins Lane.

Traffic stop on North Hickory Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Michael Turner, 66, 611 Martin Ave., bench warrant for failure to appear for simple burglary of a dwelling. No bond set.

Scott Brock, 404 Maple St., resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, flight from an officer, public intimidation, driving under suspension, driving while intoxicated first offense and speeding. Bond set at $5,990.