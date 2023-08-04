GALLERY: First and final first days of school at Cathedral

Published 11:24 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Smiles and even a few tears touched the eyes of Cathedral students on their first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Friday morning. The students started out the school year and school day with prayers for a good year. This year’s theme is “Amazing Grace,” said Cara Moody, Development Office Coordinator, adding they talked about showing grace throughout this school year during a prayer service.

