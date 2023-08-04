GALLERY: First and final first days of school at Cathedral
Published 11:24 pm Friday, August 4, 2023
NATCHEZ — Smiles and even a few tears touched the eyes of Cathedral students on their first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Friday morning. The students started out the school year and school day with prayers for a good year. This year’s theme is “Amazing Grace,” said Cara Moody, Development Office Coordinator, adding they talked about showing grace throughout this school year during a prayer service.
Parents pose for photos with their pre-kindergarten children before dropping them off for their first day of school. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Students play on the playground during a meet and greet with parents and teachers before they start the school day. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Cathedral School seniors pose for a class photo on their last first day of high school. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Deomcrat)
