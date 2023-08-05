Some candidates not on Aug. 8 ballot Published 3:30 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — A number of familiar names you have heard were running for office will not be anywhere on an Aug. 8 primary election ballot.

That’s because they are running as independents — not affiliated with either of the two recognized political parties — and move on straight to the November general ballot.

Those people include Curtis Davis, who is running for Adams County Sheriff as an independent, and Daye Dearing, an independent candidate who is seeking the office of Adams County Circuit Clerk. Incumbent Circuit Clerk Eva Givens faces no opposition in the Democratic primary.

Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins, a Democrat, has no opposition in the primary election, but will face Natchez attorney and former assistant district attorney Tim Cotton in the general election. Cotton is running as an independent candidate.

Frances J. Ransom Jr. is seeking as an independent the District 2 supervisor’s seat, currently held by Republican Kevin Wilson.

Jacquetta McCranie, an independent candidate, is seeking the District 4 supervisor’s seat, held by James “Ricky” Gray, a Democrat. McCranie will be on the November ballot with Gray. Gray and Wilson are unopposed in the primary.

In the race for Justice Court Judge Southern District, the winner in the primary election on Aug. 8, will face Republican candidate Jack Blaney and independent candidates Timothy Blalock and Mary Francis Willard, both independents, in the general election.

Several county positions have already been decided because candidates, all incumbents, face no opposition in the primary or general election.

Those candidates include:

• James Lee, Adams County Coroner

• Audrey Minor, Justice Court Judge Northern District

• Angela Hutchins, District 3 Supervisor

• Terrence Bailey, Adams County Tax Collector

• Randy Freeman, Southern District Constable.