Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Wyneka Jevon Pernell, 28, 307 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Corey Anthony Jackson, 34, 3801 Sherwood Drive, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human and weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. No bond set on either charge.

Nancy Rene Dodson, 56, 10B Old D’Evereux Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Davion Demond Clark, 25, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday, July 31

Robert Earl Henderson, 43, 103 Linwood Court, Natchez, on charge of stalking – cyberstalking. No bond set.

Blarrington Sharell Ashley, 53, 1417 Watkins Street, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000.00; 2nd offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Minor Street.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on Weir Court.

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Welfare check Wood Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unauthorized use on Oakwood Lane.

Warrant on Dumas Drive.

Warrant on Lumber Street.

Alarm on Main Street.

Abandoned vehicle on East Franklin Street.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Fraud on D’Evereux Drive.

Theft on Alice Lane.

Civil matter on Itasca Drive.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Accident on Wall Street.

Unwanted subject on Old D’Evereux Drive.

Disturbance on Oscar Avenue.

Alarm on S. Commerce Street.

Welfare check on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Harassment on Natchez Street.

Traffic stop at Popeyes.

Unwanted subject on Kentwood Lane.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Hit and run on Northgate Road.

Disturbance on Hunter Hill Court.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Suspicious activity on North Commerce Street.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Alarm on Lindberg Avenue.

Accident on Margaret Avenue.

Civil matter on D’Evereux Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Creek Bend Road.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Trespassing on D’Evereux Drive.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Shoplifting on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Elm Street.

Trespassing on Creekbend Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Accident at Merit Health.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Purnell Street.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Prowler on Oakland Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Travis Razelle Cade, 31, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and failure to stop. Held without bond.

Michael Brandon Mathis, 46, Gregory Circle, Natchez, on charges of no insurance and speeding. Held on $633.00 bond.

Diamond Deasia Robinson, 21, Roundale Street, Natchez, on charge of speeding. Released on $221.50 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

James Nations, 61, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of threats on telephone. Released on $500.00 bond.

Ashley Nicole Roby, 33, Tree Crossing Parkway, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Johnny Yearby, 48, Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charges of robbery, kidnapping and credit card fraud. Held on $100,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop at Natchez Powersports.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Accident on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Southview Drive.

Theft on Southview Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Gregory Circle.

Traffic stop at Walgreens.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Greystone Place.

Hit and run on State Street.

Intelligence report on Otis Redding Drive.

Traffic stop on Winding Creek Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Prowler on North Sunflower Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Jamarkus Colenburg, 24, 160 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, bench warrant for failure to appear (two counts) and simple battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Tommy Harper, 50, 148 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Horace Taylor Jr., 28, 727 Tennessee Ave., Ferriday, driving while intoxicated (first offense) and bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $3,825.

Jaclyn Aswell, 28, 9047 Louisiana 129, Monterey, simple burglary. No bond set.

Ashley Rose Coco-Taylor, 28, 8375 Louisiana 566, Ferriday, probation and parole hold violation. No bond set.

Christopher Hoghes I, 26, 121 Willow Drive, Ridgecrest, phone communication, improper language, harassment and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. Bond set at $13,500.

Tammy Bailey, 49, 107 Louisiana 565, Monterey, on the charge of simple burglary. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on US 84.

Alarms on Carter Street.

Civil matter on Doyle Road.

Theft on Louisiana 565.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Alarms on Shady Acres Circle.

Theft on Apple Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Welfare check on Earl Davis Road.

Disturbance on Doty Road.

Theft on US 84.

Video voyeurism on Carter Street.

Drug law violation on Louisiana 566.

Traffic stop at Women’s Correctional Facility.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 129.

Disturbance on Myles Road.

Threats at Vidalia Meadows.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Heather Rourks, 32, 1618 Camellia St., Vidalia, illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a minor (two counts). No bond set.