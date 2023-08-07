Election thus far, over 500 absentee votes received
Published 6:06 pm Monday, August 7, 2023
NATCHEZ — Regarding election turnout, Adams County is off to a strong start, but not nearly as strong as the last county primary held Aug. 6, 2019.
As of Monday, the Circuit Clerk’s office received a total of 547 absentee votes, the results of which will not be posted until the night of the election.
Of those, 495 voted on the Democratic ballot, and 52 voted on the Republican ballot.
To compare, 770 people voted absentee in the 2019 election, 691 votes of which were Democrat and 79 of which were Republican, according to records from the Election Commission.
In total, over 9,100 ballots were cast in 2019, with roughly 7,800 Democratic ballots cast and 1,300 Republican ballots cast.
Most candidates running for Adams County positions appear on the Democratic ballot except two. Kevin Wilson is unopposed on the Republican ballot for District 2 Supervisor but will face Independent challenger Frances J. Ransom Jr. during the general election on Nov. 7.
Jack Blaney, Republican, will face the winner of the Democratic primary, either Danny Barber or Eileen Maher, and Independents Timothy Blalock and Mary Francis Willard in the general election for Justice Court Judge Southern District 2.
On Tuesday, several county positions will be decided or head to a runoff election because they face no Republican or Independent opposition, including Adams County Chancery Clerk, District 1 Supervisor, District 5 Supervisor, Adams County Tax Assessor and Adams County Attorney.
Below is a list of all qualifiers for county positions, regardless of their party.
Note that no Independent or unopposed candidates will appear on the ballot during Tuesday’s primary.
District 1 supervisor
Mike Lazarus, Democrat
Wes Middleton, Democrat
District 2 supervisor
Kevin Wilson, Republican
Frances J. Ransom Jr., Independent
District 3 supervisor
Angela Gibson Hutchins, Democrat (Unopposed)
District 4 supervisor
James “Ricky” Gray, Democrat
Jacquetta McCranie, Independent
District 5 supervisor
Warren Gaines Sr., Democrat
James H. Berry Jr., Democrat
Brad Dean, Democrat
Sheriff
Travis Lamont Patten, Democrat
Curtis Davis, Independent
Lance Adams, Democrat
Chancery Clerk
Brandi B. Lewis, Democrat
Angie King, Democrat
Circuit Clerk
Eva “E.J.” Givens, Democrat
Daye Dearing, Independent
Tax Collector
Terrence D. Bailey, Democrat (Unopposed)
Tax Assessor
Larry L. Hughes, Democrat
Conswella Madison, Democrat
Justice Court Judge (North District)
Audrey B. Minor, Democrat (Unopposed)
Justice Court Judge (Southern District)
Danny Barber, Democrat
Eileen Mary Maher, Democrat
Timothy Blalock, Independent
Mary Francis Willard, Independent
Jack Blaney, Republican
District Attorney
Tim Cotton, Independent
Shameca Collins, Democrat
Constable (Southern District)
Randy Freeman, Democrat (Unopposed)
Constable (Northern District)
Fay “Twin” Minor, Democrat
Deselle Moody Davis, Democrat
County Prosecutor
Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg, Democrat
Lydia Roberta Blackmon, Democrat
Coroner
James Lee, Democrat (Unopposed)