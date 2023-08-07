Election thus far, over 500 absentee votes received Published 6:06 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

1 of 2

NATCHEZ — Regarding election turnout, Adams County is off to a strong start, but not nearly as strong as the last county primary held Aug. 6, 2019.

As of Monday, the Circuit Clerk’s office received a total of 547 absentee votes, the results of which will not be posted until the night of the election.

Of those, 495 voted on the Democratic ballot, and 52 voted on the Republican ballot.

Email newsletter signup

To compare, 770 people voted absentee in the 2019 election, 691 votes of which were Democrat and 79 of which were Republican, according to records from the Election Commission.

In total, over 9,100 ballots were cast in 2019, with roughly 7,800 Democratic ballots cast and 1,300 Republican ballots cast.

Most candidates running for Adams County positions appear on the Democratic ballot except two. Kevin Wilson is unopposed on the Republican ballot for District 2 Supervisor but will face Independent challenger Frances J. Ransom Jr. during the general election on Nov. 7.

Jack Blaney, Republican, will face the winner of the Democratic primary, either Danny Barber or Eileen Maher, and Independents Timothy Blalock and Mary Francis Willard in the general election for Justice Court Judge Southern District 2.

On Tuesday, several county positions will be decided or head to a runoff election because they face no Republican or Independent opposition, including Adams County Chancery Clerk, District 1 Supervisor, District 5 Supervisor, Adams County Tax Assessor and Adams County Attorney.

To read more about those races, click here.

Below is a list of all qualifiers for county positions, regardless of their party.

Note that no Independent or unopposed candidates will appear on the ballot during Tuesday’s primary.

District 1 supervisor

Mike Lazarus, Democrat

Wes Middleton, Democrat

District 2 supervisor

Kevin Wilson, Republican

Frances J. Ransom Jr., Independent

District 3 supervisor

Angela Gibson Hutchins, Democrat (Unopposed)

District 4 supervisor

James “Ricky” Gray, Democrat

Jacquetta McCranie, Independent

District 5 supervisor

Warren Gaines Sr., Democrat

James H. Berry Jr., Democrat

Brad Dean, Democrat

Sheriff

Travis Lamont Patten, Democrat

Curtis Davis, Independent

Lance Adams, Democrat

Chancery Clerk

Brandi B. Lewis, Democrat

Angie King, Democrat

Circuit Clerk

Eva “E.J.” Givens, Democrat

Daye Dearing, Independent

Tax Collector

Terrence D. Bailey, Democrat (Unopposed)

Tax Assessor

Larry L. Hughes, Democrat

Conswella Madison, Democrat

Justice Court Judge (North District)

Audrey B. Minor, Democrat (Unopposed)

Justice Court Judge (Southern District)

Danny Barber, Democrat

Eileen Mary Maher, Democrat

Timothy Blalock, Independent

Mary Francis Willard, Independent

Jack Blaney, Republican

District Attorney

Tim Cotton, Independent

Shameca Collins, Democrat

Constable (Southern District)

Randy Freeman, Democrat (Unopposed)

Constable (Northern District)

Fay “Twin” Minor, Democrat

Deselle Moody Davis, Democrat

County Prosecutor

Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg, Democrat

Lydia Roberta Blackmon, Democrat

Coroner

James Lee, Democrat (Unopposed)