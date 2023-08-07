GALLERY: Charter School welcomes cubs to their first day in Panther Country
Published 11:45 am Monday, August 7, 2023
- Ms. McCoy’s kindergarten squad starts the school year out learning how to write their letters. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
NATCHEZ — Cubs were hard at work in Panther Country on Monday.
The Panther is the mascot of Natchez and Adams County’s newest and first charter school, Instant Impact Global Prep, which opened to 150 kindergarten through second-grade students for their first day of learning in the new school year on Monday morning.
Below are some scenes from the first day of school at Instant Impact Global Prep.
Panther paws decorate the halls at Instant Impact Global Prep, located at the former Trinity School. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
First grade teacher Ms. Kim James teaches students in the reading circle. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Ms. McCoy’s kindergarten squad starts the school year out learning how to write their letters. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Cool signage greets new students outside the Instant Impact Global Prep charter school. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)