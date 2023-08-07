GALLERY: Charter School welcomes cubs to their first day in Panther Country

Published 11:45 am Monday, August 7, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Ms. McCoy’s kindergarten squad starts the school year out learning how to write their letters. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Cubs were hard at work in Panther Country on Monday.

The Panther is the mascot of Natchez and Adams County’s newest and first charter school, Instant Impact Global Prep, which opened to 150 kindergarten through second-grade students for their first day of learning in the new school year on Monday morning.

Below are some scenes from the first day of school at Instant Impact Global Prep.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Election thus far, over 500 absentee votes received

Pets of the week: Ben, Virginia, Wyoming, Janet and James

Tuesday’s vote: Constable, Northern District

Tuesday’s vote: Justice Court Judge Southern District

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote as a Democrat or a Republican in the Aug. 8 primary election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections