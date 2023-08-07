Pets of the week: Ben, Virginia, Wyoming, Janet and James Published 5:49 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

1 of 4

Meet Ben! He is a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix, small in stature, fully vetted and neutered. His favorite game is to chase the tennis ball in the play lot, retrieve it, and place it at the feet of his handler, waiting for the next throw. He is also an excellent dancer! Rumor has it he could be the next Fred Astaire! Ben has not shown any aggression toward other dogs. A fenced in yard is required to keep him safe. He’s available for adoption now. You may visit Ben during visiting hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the Concordia PAWS shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana.

Meet Virginia. She was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter as a stray. Virginia is about 4 years old, but this girl is not short on energy. She is very playful and loves to run in the yard. Virginia is so patiently waiting for a new furever family.

Next is Wyoming. He was also brought to the Humane Society shelter as a stray. This sweet kitty is about 10 to 12 weeks old. He is playful and just quietly waiting for a furever family and a home. Come see Virginia and Wyoming at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Email newsletter signup

Two beautiful, 4-month-old gray tabby kittens, Janet and James, are available for adoption through Hoofbeats and PawPrints Rescue. Please visit PetSense in Vidalia to meet these kittens and other adoptable cats and kittens. Kittens are up to date on vaccines, have tested negative for FIV/FeLV, and the adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery.