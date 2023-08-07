Tuesday’s vote: Adams County Prosecuting Attorney Published 3:30 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg, incumbent

Adams County Prosecuting Attorney

What position are you seeking and why are you running for this position?

ANSWER: I am seeking to be elected Adams County Prosecuting Attorney. I am running because I believe that this position needs a strong person who will perform the job of prosecuting criminal matters before the Justice, County and Circuit Courts. A person who will not only perform the job as expected, but a person who will also counsel victims when they have been physically, emotionally, and financially harmed by another person.

Also, I would work with defense attorneys and defendants where mental illness and drugs are major contributing factors in the defendant’s actions. A person should be allowed to secure rehabilitative assistance while they are atoning for their actions.

What experience do you have that you think qualifies you for this office?

ANSWER: I have served as a Municipal Court Judge in Fayette, Port Gibson and Woodville, Mississippi. I have also served as Judge Pro Tempore in the City of Natchez, Mississippi. I Was appointed Justice Court Judge in Adams County, Mississippi, when the County needed time for a special election. Also, I have served as a public defender in Adams and Wilkinson Counties and the Youth Court Designee for the Adams County Juvenile Court System. Most recently, I served as a Prosecutor for Fayette and Port Gibson, Mississippi. I practiced as a criminal defense attorney throughout the State of Mississippi until my current appointment as Adams County Prosecuting Attorney. I believe that I have been training for this opportunity to serve Adams County.

Have you held political office? If so, what, and when?

ANSWER: I have never been elected to public office. All previously mentioned levels of legal service were appointed positions. In my current position as Adams County Prosecuting Attorney, I as appointed by the Adams County Board of Supervisors.

Why do you think you would be the best candidate for this office?

ANSWER: My previous legal experience and love for Adams County makes me the better candidate for this office. I made Natchez my home in 1995 and I have claimed no other place as my home since I arrived. My wife was reared in Natchez, and we are in love with our community. With that, we desire to have our county safe and free from any criminal activity. We desire to walk the streets without fear of being abused in any manner. Most of all, I feel that my commitment to our community’s educational, communal, and spiritual growth will help move our community into a safer space.

Tell us where you work and how long you have worked there? What is your position at work?

ANSWER: I own Heidelberg Law Office for 17 years and I am licensed to practice in Mississippi and Louisiana for roughly 20 years. I am also the Appointed Adams County Prosecuting Attorney. I am also the Vice-President and of Counsel of Premier Gaming Group, LLC. Our company previously owned Magnolia Bluffs Casino and Hotel and we are the current owners of Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack in Bossier City, Louisiana. I have been with the company for 12 years.

Tell us your education experience, high school and college.

ANSWER: I graduated high school from South Jones High School in Ellisville, Mississippi, in 1985. I received and associate degree from Jones College in Ellisville in 1987. My bachelor’s degree in business administration (Finance) was acquired in 1990 from Delta State University. I obtained my Juris Doctorate from Southern University Law Center in 2002 (cum laude).

What are your biggest challenges facing the office you are seeking or currently hold, and how would you propose to solve them?

ANSWER: My greatest challenge is aiding the judges and clerk with increasing the collection of fines from those who are found guilty of criminal behavior. As Municipal Court Judge, I increased the collection of fines in all venues I served. Such increases were attributed to show cause hearings being set and served upon the defendant at the time he or she is sentence by the court. I will work closely with the Judges, Clerk and Supervisors to make sure that we are utilizing all resources available to collect these fines. I will also aid in moving cases swiftly through the criminal process.

What else do you want potential voters to know?

ANSWER: I fell in love with Adams County in 1985 when I drove through the city on my way to college in Pineville as a college freshman. As an adjuster with State Farm, Adams County was territory from 1991 until 1995. I moved to Adams County in 1995 to work for Brown and Carby Law Firm. After graduating law school in 2002, I had opportunities to work in other venues, however Adams County was my choice. I am committed to Adams County, and Adams County has been committed to me. I am not here because I have to be here….I am here because I want to be here! The way for Adams County to return to greatness is to first curb and then extinguish crime. A safe community is a striving community. I often speak in our schools, and I will continue to do so. I will DEMAND that other community leaders commit to no less than 8 school visits a year. If our children and young people see us in their environment early and often, the likelihood of them seeing us as defendants will greatly decrease. I AM COMMITTED TO A SAFER ADAMS COUNTY!!!

Lydia Roberta Blackmon, candidate

Adams County Prosecuting Attorney

What position are you seeking and why are you running for this position?

ANSWER: County Prosecuting Attorney. I am running for this position because I sincerely believe that I possess the mindset and skillset to make a positive change in some of the most critical problems facing the people of Adams County — crime, poverty, and mental illness.

What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office?

ANSWER: I am uniquely experienced to serve as county prosecutor. I have a very diverse employment history, having previously served as a duly elected county prosecuting attorney for a full term as well as the managing public defender for a county with a public defender system. I have prosecuted in jurisdictions outside of Adams County, and have practiced in countless jurisdictions around this state. Additionally, I work well with various people and organizations, having worked as a teacher, a filmmaker, an ombudsman, a hearing officer, and as an arbitrator. I am God-fearing and principled, and I believe in working hard and smart.

Have you held other political office? If so, what and when?

ANSWER: I have the honor of having previously been elected and having served a full term as a County Prosecuting Attorney. I previously served as the Holmes County Prosecuting Attorney from 2008-2012.

Why do you think you would be the best candidate for this office?

ANSWER: I am the best candidate for this office because my previous tenure as a county prosecutor was a successful one in which significant positive changes were made in the justice court as a result of my efforts. Having successfully served as a county prosecuting attorney, I am confident that I can do it again, only this time with even more knowledge and experience as I have considerable experience in the courts of Adams County, specifically.

Tell us where you work and how long you have worked there? What is your position at work?

ANSWER: I am self-employed as the owner-operator of a boutique-style law firm, Lydia Roberta Blackmon, Attorney and Counselor at Law. I have been in business as a solo practitioner since February 2003.

Tell us about your education experience, high school and college.

ANSWER: I am a graduate of Vaiden High School (Carroll County) in Vaiden, Mississippi, where I graduated valedictorian. I then attended Alcorn State University, graduating magna cum laude with a B.A. in Political Science. I received my law degree (Juris Doctorate) from the University of Tennessee and an M.F.A. in film and television from The Florida State University.

What are the biggest challenges facing the office you are seeking or currently hold, and how would you propose to solve them?

ANSWER: Without a doubt, crime reduction, and specifically, recidivism (or repeat offenders) is the biggest challenge facing the Office of the County Prosecutor. I will work diligently to create and implement innovative and effective programs to combat this problem. For example, I would try and introduce drug prevention, mental health and other crime prevention programs at the justice court level. Additionally, I propose that the prosecutor, as well as other personnel in justice court, continually obtain training in the latest developments–skills, information, technology, relationships, cultures, etc.

What else do you want potential voters to know?

ANSWER: I, Lydia Roberta Blackmon, am humbly seeking the position of Adams County Prosecuting Attorney. If elected county prosecutor, I will work hard to tackle the seemingly overwhelming issue of crime. I will attack crime head on by working closely with everyone involved in the criminal justice system. I am a people person and I work well with various people and organizations.