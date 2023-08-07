Tuesday’s vote: Constable, Northern District Published 5:30 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Fay Minor, candidate

constable in the Northern District

What position are you seeking and why are you running for this position?

ANSWER: I am running for Constable in the Northern District to use my skills in human services and my experience in public safety to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the citizens of our community to increase community safety and reduce the demands on public services.

What experience do you have that you think qualifies you for this office?

ANSWER: I have worked for over 30 years in Adams County and the City of Natchez including law enforcement as well as participation with the courts. I have helped to develop and manage community wide programs for youth and the public. I have provided a leadership role for programs geared to vulnerable populations such as those living with mental illness and those with an intellectual or developmental disability. I have gained considerable skills in managing programs and people and developing and coordinating resources to meet the needs of the community, including training others in crisis management and de-escalation techniques.

In addition, I am one of the top local hometown athletes to emerge from this area and I’ve used those skills to develop our young people and assist them in becoming productive citizens for our community. With these experiences, along with being born and raised in Natchez, I am well known in this community and have developed meaningful relationships that I believe have contributed to my success.

Have you held other political offices? If so, what and when?

ANSWER: I have not held an elected political position in this area, but I have worked with multiple entities and administrations in local politics.

Why do you think you would be the best candidate for this office?

ANSWER: I consider myself an agent for change. My platform is one that promotes change and growth by supporting community policing. Spending quality time in the community, getting to know more of my constituents and relating to the challenges they face will aid in understanding how to make our community safe, and will strengthen the trust between law enforcement and our citizens.

My vision is to see all citizens in our community become active allies in enhancing the safety and quality of our neighborhoods. I believe this platform will have a positive impact on public safety and subsequently the demands on our court system.

Tell us where you work and how long you have worked there. What is your position at work?

ANSWER: I have worked as

· Detention Office for the Natchez Police Department for 3 years

· Facility Manager/Corrections Officer with the Mississippi Dept of Corrections for 4 years

· Residential Coordinator and Program Director with Southwest MS Mental Health for 10 years,

· Director with Adams County Juvenile Justice Department and the Families First program for 2 years,

· Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Miss-Lou for over 10 years,

· Recreation Director with the City/County Natchez Adams Recreation for 4 years,

· Currently serving as the Program Coordinator with REM/Sevita Company serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Tell us about your education experience, high school and college.

ANSWER: South Natchez High School, 1980

Alcorn State University, 1984 B.A. Mass Communications

United States Sports Academy, 2009 M.S. Sports Management

United States Sports Academy, 2011 M.S. Sports Coaching

What are the biggest challenges facing the office you are seeking or currently hold, and how would you propose to solve them?

ANSWER: I believe one of the biggest challenges facing the office of Constable is building and strengthening resources necessary to support the alliance between the courts and law enforcement, and the citizens in our community. A key component to strengthening and sustaining alliances is the reciprocity of trust and respect between those responsible for enforcing the laws and those who must live by those laws.

A primary step would be implementing strategies that build awareness of the needs of citizens and community stakeholders including developing or utilizing community forums for identified groups such as our youth or the needs of a particular neighborhood (e.g., attending Neighborhood Watch groups). A follow-up step is communicating those needs in a useful format to those who can effectively address them. This includes supporting the development of training for law enforcement to build their knowledge and skills as well as increasing sensitivity to the needs of individuals in crisis, especially those with mental health challenges.

And since trust and respect is a reciprocal relationship, I will also support educating our citizens and community stakeholders on the needs and challenges faced by law enforcement and the courts.

Implementing and sustaining community involvement strategies increases community safety. But accountability is also important: Being present in the community and being present in the courtroom. My commitment is to be present, for all aspects of my law enforcement duties, my responsibilities to the Court, and to the citizens of the Northern District.

What else do you want potential voters to know?

ANSWER: My top priorities when elected:

1. Keeping law enforcement, the court and the community actively engaged

2. Strengthening the trust between law enforcement and the community

3. Engaging with our youth to identify their needs and reduce the challenges that potentially impacts their successes.

4. Partnering with our community resources to aid families in crisis or in need

5. Provide education to members of the community to reduce the likelihood of involvement with the court or law enforcement.

Deselle “Mody” Davis, candidate

Constable Northern District

What position are you seeking and why are you running for this position?

ANSWER: I am seeking the position for Constable of the Natchez Adams County Northern District. I am running because I am well known in our community and an upstanding citizen. I bring a wealth of knowledge and experiences that is needed to fully fulfill the duties and responsibilities of a Constable in Adams County.

What experience do you have that you think qualifies you for this office?

ANSWER: As a certified law enforcement officer, I am authorized to process serve all court documents for Justice Court, Chancery Court, and County Court. I would have no limitation to successfully complete the job requirements. I am trained in the Justice Court procedures and update to date on current laws pertaining to civil matters including field experiences in assisting citizens on their individual needs. I am experienced in safely de-escalating situations as the need arises. I am actively involved in my community and have served as a youth sports coach for 12 years. This has given me the opportunity to become a mentor for many of our youths. I am well known and trusted by our community members. I continue to have a visual presence in our community and continue to attend Neighborhood Watch meetings throughout the county.

Have you held other political office? If so, what and when?

ANSWER: No, I have not held a political office.

Why do you think you would be the best candidate for this office?

ANSWER: I am the best candidate for the position because I knowledgeable, hardworking, reliable, and honest. Being a Sheriff Deputy and serving as a Justice Court Bailiff for 9 years gave me unique experiences that will greatly benefit our citizens. I am the only candidate that has experience in process serving, with over 5000 served. I am trusted by and have worked with several attorneys to deliver court documents timely and respectfully. Because I am a certified law enforcement officer, I would have no limitation on serving all court documents. I have an established working relationship with our local, and state law enforcement agencies. I am committed to upholding the laws and giving our citizens the utmost respect.

Tell us where you work and how long you have worked there? What is your position at work?

ANSWER: I am currently employed by the Natchez Adams County Sheriff Office for 2-½ years. My current position is Patrol Sergeant.

Tell us about your education experience, high school and college.

ANSWER: Attended Natchez High School, Class of 1992

Attended Bethel University majoring in Criminal Justice

Attended Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy

Served a Bailiff for the Adams County Justice Court for 9 years and while there gained experience as a Court Clerk

Served as a School Resource Officer for the Adams County School District

Current Sergeant for the Adams County Sheriff Office

Certified training officer

Completed Drug Abuse Recognition Class

Completed Front Line Leadership Class

What are the biggest challenges facing the office you are seeking or currently hold, and how would you propose to solve them?

ANSWER: One of the challenges issues is time management. It is extremely important to deliver court documents on time to decrease the confusion and save our citizens, business owners, and our court systems time and money. Constables must have the knowledge of court processes, civil and criminal laws.

I will attend trainings and stay current with all policies and procedures. I will deliver court documents properly, timely, and respectably.

What else do you want potential voters to know?

ANSWER: I am passionate and dedicated to our community. I will be an extension to our law enforcement agencies and readily available to assist where needed. To the best of my ability, I will provide high quality services, keep and preserve the peace, enforce local and state laws, and will continue to provide a safe community for the citizens of Adams County.