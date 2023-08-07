Tuesday’s vote: District 5 Supervisor Published 3:22 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Editor’s note: James Berry, a candidate for District 5 supervisor, did not fill out and return the candidate questionnaire to The Democrat.

Bradrick Dean, candidate

District 1 supervisor

What position are you seeking and why are you running for this position?

ANSWER: District 1 Supervisor

What experience do you have that you think qualifies you for this office?

ANSWER: Over 20 years of public service in sales, finance and business management. Over 15 years in community service.

Have you held other political office? If so, what and when?

ANSWER: No.

Why do you think you would be the best candidate for this office?

ANSWER: Highly motivated, well diversed, friendly, community driven candidate with the desire to move Adams County forward through inclusivity.

Tell us where you work and how long you have worked there. What is your position at work?

ANSWER: Mississippi Auto Direct, four years, general sales manager.

Tell us about your education experience, high school and college.

ANSWER: Natchez High School, Jackson State University.

What are the biggest challenges facing the office you are seeking or currently hold, and how would you propose to solve them?

ANSWER: Economic development, infrastructure, education, and youth development. Community involvement, inclusion, equality.

The constituents of District 5 face many challenges such as a struggling economy, crumbling infrastructure, decline in population due to insufficient career opportunities and Educational deficits compounded by the lack of youth recreation.

I propose solving these issues by focusing on making funding for Education a priority with major emphasis on accountability. I vow to make vast improvements a focus point for our infrastructure, drainage systems and roads. Most importantly, I will dedicate my efforts toward finding opportunities for economical growth through the recruitment of new businesses and industries. Recreation is a must in order to complete with other areas on attracting new opportunities for the future of our youth.

What else do you want potential voters to know?

ANSWER: No response.

Warren Gaines, incumbent,

District 5 supervisor

What position are you seeking and why are you running for this position?

ANSWER: I am seeking re-election for Supervisor of District 5. In the current position, many great things have been accomplished; including collaborative efforts from the City of Natchez, the School Board, and the Board of Supervisors working together under a legal binding document to hire a workforce director to work on economic development for the entire community. We have made monumental improvements to the county, with the largest being the paving project. Some additional highlights of this current term have been providing recreational upgrades to all county owned parks, installing Project NOLA cameras in high crime areas, and working to develop county owned properties for industrial purposes. Summing it all up, I would be grateful to be allowed another term to continue the progress in Adams County.

What experience do you have that you think qualifies you for this office?

ANSWER: I have lifelong experience in getting to know people, how to relate to people, and how to treat people. I also have background in education and have more experience in County Government.

Have you held other political office?

ANSWER: No

Why do you think you would be the best candidate for this office?

ANSWER: I have been a public servant for more than 30 years. I am a people’s person who doesn’t mind engaging in conversation with the community about our community. I have had the opportunity to attend various trainings throughout my career which helped in developing my personality and character to better serve the people that I represent. I have taken advantage of all educational opportunities to expand my knowledge of the current laws, rules and regulations that apply to my current role. I have built personal relationships with Local, State, and Federal governmental leadership that has resulted in millions of dollars in grants awarded to Adams County. There has been positive growth in our community during this term.

Tell us where you work and how long you have worked there?

ANSWER: I previously worked at Copiah Lincoln Community College as a Diesel Technology Instructor. I was dedicated to making a difference in my community, so I focused on Supervisor full-time this term.

Tell us about your education experience, high school and college.

ANSWER: I am a product of public education and a graduate of Natchez High School Class of 1992. I earned an Associate’s Degree from Copiah Lincoln Community College in Business Administration. I have 40 plus hours in Business Administration from Alcorn State University and 9 hours of Business Administration from Loyola University. I have a Diesel Technology Diploma from Penn Foster University. I am a Certified Online Instructor through the Mississippi Institute of Teaching and Learning. I also earned a Certified Supervisor through the Mississippi Association of Supervisors on June 15, 2023.

What are the biggest challenges facing the office you are seeking or currently hold, and how would you propose to solve them?

ANSWER: Many constituents do not understand current laws and jurisdictions that should be followed. Not all the truth is being told to the public which is causing division where there should be unity. We are working to unify all our communities. We have Mental Health issues in our communities and are determined to find a solution to the conditions at Adams County Jail. We also have many hard working qualified underpaid employees.

Adams County has recently joined Region 15 district, statistically moving in the right direction. I will do my best to get the public engaged in meetings, encourage more people to attend, and watch Adams County Board of Supervisors Meeting on YouTube. This will allow them to know what we are working on. I will continue to answer phone calls, texts, and emails. I will continue to support efforts to find funds that will help build a stronger local government. I will also work with the rest of the Board to come up with a solution to take better care of our employees.

What else do you want potential voters to know?

ANSWER: I have a common-sense approach but I’m always seeking knowledge to help me serve the community. I try to be a problem solver not a problem starter. To all my constituents, if re-elected, progression of Adams County will be my number one goal.