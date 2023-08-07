Tuesday’s vote: Justice Court Judge Southern District Published 5:12 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Eileen M. Maher, incumbent

Justice Court Judge Southern District

What position are you seeking and why are you running for this position?

ANSWER: I am running for re-election as the Adams County Justice Court Judge, Southern District.

What experience do you have that you think qualifies you for this office?

ANSWER: I have had the honor and privilege of serving in this position since

November, 2017. I have been a lawyer for 28 years, a nurse for 9 years and a psychiatric nurse practitioner for 6 years. These experiences make me uniquely qualified to serve as Justice Court Judge.

Have you held other political office? If so, what and when?

ANSWER: No.

Why do you think you would be the best candidate for this office?

ANSWER: I have the most current experience, the best education and the demeanor to handle the job.

Tell us where you work and how long you have worked there? What is your position at work?

ANSWER: I am the current justice court judge for the Southern District of Adams County and have served in that capacity since November, 2017.

Tell us about your education experience, high school and college.

ANSWER: Graduated Williston-Northampton Academy High School, Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Boston College, Master’s Degree in American Studies from Boston College, Master of Arts in Teaching English as a Second Language from Elms College, Law Degree from Western New England University, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Alcorn, Masters in Nursing from University of Mississippi.

What are the biggest challenges facing the office you are seeking or currently hold, and how would you propose to solve them?

ANSWER: he Justice Court courtroom is too small. There are several ways to address this. One involves removing a wall in the building and expanding the courtroom. Another is moving criminal court to Adams County Court, where the security and space are more conducive to the increased dockets. Another option is to get a metal detector for the front hall, open up the room off the courtroom to participants and tightly regulate witnesses’ and supporters’ access to the courtroom.

Another challenge is the lack of treatment options for justice court defendants and civil litigants who need mental health. This has gotten better recently as Southwest Mississippi Mental Health is becoming more pro-active recently. In the last two months, I have referred 11 individuals for treatment with counseling, housing and other needs. This has been a huge benefit.

What else do you want potential voters to know?

ANSWER: When I took office in 2017, Judge David Bramlette told me that Justice Court was the most important court in Mississippi. Justice Kitchens of the Mississippi Supreme Court echoed that view. Justice Court is where most people get their exposure to the Mississippi judicial system, either as civil litigants or criminal defendants, their victims, and witnesses. It is vitally important that Justice Court run smoothly, professionally and fairly. That is my goal each and every time I take the bench.

Danny Barber, candidate

Justice Court Judge Southern District

What position are you seeking and why are you running for this position?

ANSWER: Justice Court Judge, Southern District. The current judge is setting low bonds on repeat and violent offenders. These offenders are like a revolving door at the Adams County Sheriff Office, being released almost immediately after arrest due to low bonds. The current court is not treating litigants in civil court respectfully. This is very embarrassing for the litigants. This is not right.

What experience do you have that you think qualifies you for this office? Have you held other political office? If so, what and when?

ANSWER: I served as Justice Court Judge for three terms, 12 years and was unopposed. I have approximately 500 hours training by the University of Mississippi Judicial College and the American Judicial College for Judges.

I served two terms as Constable from 1984 through 1992.

Why do you think you would be the best candidate for this office?

ANSWER: I have the training, experience and temperament to conduct this office in a respectful and firm manner.

Tell us where you work and how long you have worked there? What is your position at work?

ANSWER: After being forced to leave this position in 2004 due to the federal census population drop in Adams County, I returned to law enforcement and retired from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office as a major in charge of all court security in 2016.

I have a total of 24 years experience in law enforcement.

Tell us about your education experience, high school and college.

ANSWER: Graduate, South Natchez-Adams High School

Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, Wesson

Northeast MS Junior College, Booneville

University of Southern Mississippi, Natchez

University of Southern Mississippi, Gulfport, Law Enforcement Training

What are the biggest challenges facing the office you are seeking or currently hold, and how would you propose to solve them?

ANSWER: Correcting the low bonding and disrespectfulness that is occurring in the court.

I will place higher bonds on repeat and violent offenders and be very respectful to all who come before the court. We are all human and we make mistakes. I will work at second chance offenders if it applies on misdemeanors.

What else do you want potential voters to know?

ANSWER: I served the Justice Court Judge position and as a law enforcement officer in a very professional manner and will bring justice back to Justice Court if elected.