Tuesday’s vote: Race for Adams County Tax Assessor Published 2:39 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Tax Assessor Larry “Good News” Hughes faces challenger Conswella Madison in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. Here are their responses to questions posed by The Natchez Democrat.

Larry “Good News” Hughes

Incumbent, Adams County Tax Assessor

Email newsletter signup

What position are you seeking and why are you running for this position?

ANSWER: Adams County Tax Assessor. I’m a lifelong resident of Adams County. I have always serviced my community to the best of my ability.

What experience do you have that you think qualifies you for this office?

ANSWER: I’m the former owner of Larry Hughes Insurance Co. I’ve working in office administration. I’m currently Adams County Tax Assessor.

Have you held other political office? If so, what and when?

ANSWER: No.

Why do you think you would be the best candidate for this office?

ANSWER: Job experience, in today’s world, is very important to be able to communicate with people and know your job. If I don’t know the answer to that question, I will find the answer and get back in touch with my client with the correct answer as soon as possible.

Tell us where you work and how long you have worked there. What is your position at work?

ANSWER: Adams County Tax Assessor Office, four years, Adams County Tax Assessor

Tell us about your education, high school and college.

ANSWER: Graduate South Natchez High School

Graduate, Copiah Lincoln Jr. College

Attended Alcorn State University

Attended Certified Appraisers School at Mississippi State University

Former Mississippi and Louisiana Insurance Department Licensed in homeowners, commercial and professional liability.

What are the biggest challenges facing the office you are seeking or currently hold, and how would you propose to solve them?

ANSWER: To maintain good employees and build each employee continue educational level in the Assessor Office. The Assessor Office will always work hard with the government body to make Adams County the best it can be.

What else do you want potential voters to know?

ANSWER: The Tax Assessor Office has been reaching out to more and more people each year to let them know what are eligibility requirements for Homestead Exemption.

We are also working with mapping maintenance changing form in pdf format and data file containing owner name, address, deed book and page, recording date, and legal description with total acres.

The Tax Assessor Office has updated property record cards from hand drawn to a computer sketching system. This would allow a current sketch to be printed and carried to the field when reviewing and also would alleviate errors in base and adjusted areas.

Appraisal maintenance, change any property appraisal cards as to any omissions, deletions or additions as required reflecting accurate true value of all land and improvements required to be appraised in accordance with the Mississippi Department of Revenue Appraisal Manual during the appraisal period.

The Tax Assessor Office will always have an open door.

Conswella Madison

Candidate, Adams County Tax Assessor

What position are you seeking and why are you running for this position?

ANSWER: I am seeking the position of Adams County Tax Assessor. I am seeking this position because I have genuine love for Adams County and its citizens. I have heard the voices of many concerned citizens of Adams County. I am willing to wholeheartedly and effectively put in the necessary works in helping Adams County and its citizens.

What experience do you have that you think qualifies you for this office?

ANSWER: I believe my prior and current work experience qualifies me for this position. I have extensive knowledge and skills in data analysis and processing to include proficiency in computer skills. I also have leadership experience. I am willing to put this experience to use and work diligently for Adams County. I can assure the citizens of Adams County personal and professional service.

Have you held other political office? If so, what and when?

ANSWER: No, I have not held any other political office.

Why do you think you would be the best candidate for this office?

ANSWER: I am a highly motivated, goal-oriented individual. I am willing to go the extra mile to ensure the best possible result for Adams County. I am confident that if elected to this position I will thrive and deliver professional and quality work. It is not just my background in public service that qualifies me, but my excellent leadership skills in management and communication skills.

Tell us where you work and how long you have worked there? What is your position at work?

ANSWER: I am currently employed as the Payroll Coordinator for the City of Natchez. I have been employed in this position since April 1, 2019.

Tell us about your education experience, high school and college.

ANSWER: I am a 1995 graduate of Natchez High School. I then went on to obtain an Associate Degree in Business from Copiah Lincoln Community College in 2003. I later furthered my educational career at Ashford College, where I obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

What are the biggest challenges facing the office you are seeking or currently hold, and how would you propose to solve them?

ANSWER: The biggest issue facing the Adams County Tax Assessors’ office is erroneous assessments and property values for real and personal property in Adams County. In recent years, many citizens in Adams County have received a significant price increase on their property tax bills due to properties being incorrectly assessed or the valuation being increased with no notice or explanation to the land or business owners. When elected, I will diligently evaluate these issues and make the necessary corrections for the citizens. I will also use multiple communication efforts in these instances to properly notify owners of any changes in the pricing of assessments, values, and bills.

What else do you want potential voters to know?

ANSWER: The voters should know that if elected to this position, I promise to serve you all with pride, dignity, honesty, and respect. My vow is to be a hands-on Tax Assessor, aiding and assisting each of you in every way possible. I will go to all measures and visit all avenues to be sure that you receive the best experience inside and outside of the Tax Assessors office. I will do my utmost to learn, know, and effectively do my job as Tax Assessors for Adams County.