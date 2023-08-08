Burn ban issued for Adams County through Aug. 31 as heat warnings continue Published 9:58 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County residents have been issued a burn ban effective immediately through August 31.

Violation of this ban could result in fines.

Prohibited burning includes any outside burning of debris, trash, grass, the use of fire pits and control burning by uncertified burn managers.

Spent matches or cigarettes should be safely and properly discarded, not thrown on the ground. Trailer chains should be secured and not left to drag on roadways to prevent sparks.

Additionally, portions of northeast Louisiana and south central, southeast and southwest Mississippi remain under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s and around 100 degrees with heat index values as high as 110 to 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Dangerous heat will continue through the remainder of the week. Today the heat warning affects Natchez, Brookhaven and Hattiesburg, mainly along and south of I-20. Wednesday through Friday, the heat warning stretches to all areas west of I-55, the Mississippi River and HWY 49.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911 if experiencing symptoms.