Carlos C. Rabb III Published 10:50 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

July 27, 1947 – Aug. 5, 2023

FERRIDAY – Services for Carlos C. “C.C.” Rabb III, 76, of Ferriday, LA, who passed away on Aug. 5, 2023, will be held at noon at Young’s Funeral Home with Bro. with Bro. Kevin Ulmer officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.