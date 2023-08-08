Chancery Clerk Brandi Lewis narrowly re-elected Published 10:48 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — Chancery Clerk Brandi Lewis survived a close vote on Tuesday, winning another four year term by 178 votes.

“I am just feeling very thankful and blessed that the citizens of Adams County have placed me back as Chancery Clerk to continue to work for the county and work for them for the next four years,” Lewis said.

Prior to the count of absentee ballots Tuesday night, Lewis had 2,597 votes or 51.66 percent to challenger Angie Isaac King’s 2,414 votes or 48.02 percent.

Lewis’s win came down to absentee votes. Of 518 absentee ballots counted Tuesday night, King received an additional 240 votes to Lewis’s 225, bringing Lewis’s total votes to 2,822 for the win.

“It was very close coming into the last few precincts. We had more than 500 absentees and there was a question as to whether or not they would be counted tonight. I was glad to hear they were going to count them tonight,” Lewis said.

She thanked her husband, Grayson, and daughter, Lillian, “and my other family, friends and my incredible deputies for their support and love throughout this process.”

Voter turnout Tuesday was disappointing, most agree.

The total number of ballots cast in Tuesday’s election was 6,098 or 33 percent of the county’s 18,268 registered voters.

Election Commissioner Tracy Gaude, who was in charge of Tuesday’s election, said that is a very low voter turnout.

Of those ballots cast, 853 voted in the Republican primary while 5,245 voted in the Democratic primary.

In other county races Tuesday:

• Tax Assessor Larry “Good News” Hughes defeated challenger Conswella Madison. Hughes received 3,552 votes or 73.83 percent to Madison’s 1,243 votes.

• Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg handily defeated challenger Lydia Roberta Blackmon for county prosecuting attorney. Heidelberg received 3,341 votes or 67.36 percent of the vote to Blackmon’s 1,607 votes or 32.40 percent.

• For Justice Court Judge in the Southern District, former judge Danny Barber defeated incumbent Judge Eileen Maher. Barber received 1,440 votes, or 56.83 percent, to Maher’s 1,086 votes.

• In the race for Constable in the Northern District, Deselle “Mody” Davis was elected with 1,560 votes or 66.24 percent. His challenger, Fay Minor, received 786 or 33.38 percent of the vote.