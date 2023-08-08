Madeline Hawkins Evans Published 10:38 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

June 27, 1931 – Aug. 1, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Madeline Hawkins Evans, 92, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Aug. 1, 2023, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at St. Charles Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Larry Wright Sr. officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery.

Madeline was born June 27, 1931, in Adams County, MS to Henry Hawkins and Ethel McGrudder. Madeline accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of the St. Charles Baptist Church and in later years she served as a Deaconess. She was employed for many years at the Natchez Steam Laundry and Dry Cleaners.

Madeline was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ethel Hawkins; her husband, Charles Evans; five sisters, Emma Watson, Elizabeth Evans, Mary Sales, Dorothy White, and Earnestine Wiggins; three brothers, Tom Hawkins, Eddie Hawkins, and John Hawkins.

Madeline was truly a wonderful and loving person who loved God and her family.

Madeline leaves to cherish her memories: a loving and devoted son, Michael Hawkins; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.