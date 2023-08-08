Rebels go 2-0 at Cathedral Softball Tournament Published 12:15 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School’s Rileigh King came on in the top of the fourth inning and got the final two outs of the game to put a halt to Franklin Academy’s comeback attempt. The Rebels held on for a 5-4 win over the Lady Cougars last Saturday afternoon to go 2-0 at the Cathedral Softball Tournament.

Franklin Academy took advantage of three infield errors by ACCS to cut what was a 5-0 deficit after three innings of play into just 5-4. Head coach Savannah Buck brought in King, the fourth pitcher of the day for the Lady Rebels, to make sure the Lady Cougars would not score again. And King did just that, inducing a groundout and striking out the next batter to end the game.

“That strikeout was huge. We put Rileigh in there to finish it off. And she did it. It was really clutch for her get that strikeout,” Buck said.

Mia Drane got the start for ACCS, but Buck noted that she struggled on the mound, but she did enough to keep Franklin Academy off the scoreboard. Lilly Brooke McDonald and Madison Greene each came on in relief to do what they could to keep the shutout going.

The Lady Rebels finished with six base hits in the game — all singles. Sophia Carter and Leila Ray each went 2-for-2.

“Mia had an off game at the plate,” Buck said. “We scored on a lot of passed balls. It was incredible. They played really hard. It was just super hot. They all worked together in that last game. They’re progressing really well. I still feel like they’re still recovering (from that game).

ACCS (4-1) played at Madison-Ridgeland Academy last Monday afternoon with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 6:15 p.m. Then on Tuesday, they took the short drive to Centreville to take on the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers with the JV game at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:15 p.m.

ACCS 13, Centreville Academy 1 (Sat. morning)

NATCHEZ — The first game of the day for the ACCS Lady Rebels at the Cathedral Tournament was last Saturday morning and it didn’t take long for them to take control as home runs by Emma Massey and Camren Strittman led to a 13-1 win over the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers in just four innings.

Lilly Brooke McDonald got the start for ACCS and she pitched three strong innings to get the win on the mound. She allowed one earned run on one hit, struck out one, and walked none over three innings. Madison Greene came on in relief and shut out the Lady Tigers in the fourth inning.

Massey ended up going 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and two runs scored while Leila Ray went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI, and three runs scored.